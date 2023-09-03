Buchanan County tax sale

The annual delinquent tax sale attracted a large crowd Monday, Aug. 28, in the first floor of the Buchanan County Courthouse.

Buchanan County wrapped up its annual delinquent tax sale with some eye-popping numbers last week.

The sale brought in $403,000, which is a surplus of $157,000 over the amount of taxes owed. The county offered 388 properties and sold 176.

