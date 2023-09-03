Buchanan County wrapped up its annual delinquent tax sale with some eye-popping numbers last week.
The sale brought in $403,000, which is a surplus of $157,000 over the amount of taxes owed. The county offered 388 properties and sold 176.
"The amount that we collected was significant and it's the highest we ever had," said Peggy Campbell, the Buchanan County collector. "There were several pieces where four of five people were interested in it. The bidding went like a normal auction."
Missouri statute requires properties with three or more years of delinquent real estate taxes to be offered at a county collector's annual sale, held the fourth Monday of August.
The goal of the sale is get property back on the tax rolls. The county distributes the unpaid taxes back to governmental entities like library, ambulance and school districts.
State law gives the owner one last chance to redeem the property before the winning bidder can take over. This involves a title search and notification to lienholders.
"They do not get possession immediately," Campbell said. "In most cases, they have to wait a year."
Just the threat of a tax sale has its benefits. The county originally advertised for the sale of 762 properties with unpaid taxes, but that number was whittled down to 388 as owners came in to pay.
Campbell also said the county has a program that allows property owners to prepay a portion of their year-end tax amount in order to avoid the risk of delinquency.
"It's a lot easier than trying to come up with a chunk at around Christmastime," she said. "It is not our goal to get people into a tax sale."
