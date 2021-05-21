Buchanan County has received its first installment of nearly $8.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used for COVID-19 relief.
The restrictions are similar to the $19.5 million in funding the City of St. Joseph received. The money can be used for those affected by the pandemic and water, sewer and broadband infrastructure projects.
“It specifically talks to things like broadband infrastructure that they're encouraging the rural areas — is there a way that we could put some money towards helping with broadband,” said Lee Sawyer, Buchanan County presiding commissioner.
Sawyer said broadband infrastructure is a point of emphasis for the county since the city has less of an opportunity to address that because many rural areas are outside city limits. The county also can use the funds for COVID-19 mitigation, like testing, and to address government financial losses.
“We didn't have a lot of shortfall,” Sawyer said. “We did have a shortfall in our gaming revenues, so we might be able to do something there.”
The county will receive another installment of $8.5 million a year from now and must allocate the funds before the end of 2024. Sawyer said officials learned a lot from the process of distributing $10 million in CARES Act funds.
“It's a little different criteria between the CARES Act and this American Rescue Plan, but we can use a lot of the same internal processes that we used to make sure that we follow all the guidelines,” Sawyer said.
With the city receiving more than double the funds of the county, Sawyer said the two entities will work together to make sure money is being utilized for long-term economic impact.
“I hope we can work with the city a lot because I think there's things that we can even do, that they do and we do, and that makes it even a bigger opportunity that we pitch in together on some things and help,” Sawyer said. “Hopefully we will work with the city in a big way.”
