Buchanan County voters will see a 3% sales tax proposal for recreational marijuana on next month's ballot.
The 3% county tax would stack on top of St. Joseph’s 3% sales tax, which voters overwhelmingly approved in April. Missouri also applies a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Buchanan County Presiding Commissioner Scott Nelson said he was encouraged to propose a county measure for the Aug. 8 ballot after voters approved a similar tax for the city of St. Joseph. He said the success of that vote means the county should not have to campaign too heavily for its measure.
“We're not going to have a big advertisement to it. You know, ‘Vote yes for the tax,” he said. “That's going to be pretty low-key in that regard. Why spend money when it already passed 8-to-2 in the city?”
But Nelson said it is still important to give county residents a voice in the decision.
“We want to get in on it if we can, but that's up to the voters,” he said. “You know, they'll have their say, which is right.”
If the county measure passes, the combined local taxes still would be on the lower end among states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Washington state levies a 37% state tax, which is among the highest in the U.S.
Like city officials, the county commissioners have decided to forgo conversations about revenue projections and where to place the funds until they see how much money is generated from the tax should it pass.
Nelson said he doesn’t want to commit to placing the funds in one specific area.
“I don't think that it would be prudent to be very restrictive on it,” he said. “That is again conversation for later perhaps.”
