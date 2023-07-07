County pushes marijuana tax
Buchanan County voters will see a 3% sales tax proposal for recreational marijuana on next month's ballot.

The 3% county tax would stack on top of St. Joseph’s 3% sales tax, which voters overwhelmingly approved in April. Missouri also applies a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana.

