Ron Hook, Buchanan County's western district commissioner, speaks Monday at a meeting on officeholder salaries while County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey looks on. A salary commission has the authority to establish the pay rates for those elected to county office.
Buchanan County's elected officeholders did their best impression of World Cup soccer players on Monday.
They kicked around some ideas about their own salaries but walked away with little to show for it on the scoreboard. The commission, made up of elected officeholders, met Monday but adjourned without taking any action on their own compensation.
"I am not suggesting going crazy on salaries by any means," said Ron Hook, Buchanan County's western district commissioner.
But Hook said inflation, along with cost-of-living raises for regular county employees, means that officeholders should take the politically tricky step of considering an increase in their own salaries. He proposed two ideas: indexing salaries to a percentage of what judges make or giving cost-of-living adjustments that align with what county office employees get.
That could take the decision out of the hands of the salary commission, which is required by law to meet in November of odd-numbered years to provide separation between elections and decisions regarding compensation for those who hold elected office. But the commission can call meetings for even-numbered years, which is what happened Monday.
Buchanan County's salary commission previously set pay for most elected officeholders at $68,000 a year, but associate commissioners make $2,000 less under state law. The sheriff and prosecutor receive salaries already established under state law as a percentage of what judges make. That's currently set at about $145,000 for prosecutors and $116,000 for sheriffs in first-class counties like Buchanan. An associate circuit judge makes about $150,000 a year.
The salary commission has wrestled with issues of setting officeholder pay for a number of years. The panel of officeholders ran into problems in past years when cost-of-living adjustments got the pay rates of two county officials — the treasurer and assessor — out of line with other elected positions. The commission didn't get salaries equalized until a new treasurer and auditor were elected.
Tara Horn, the county auditor, said she likes the idea of indexing the officeholder pay because it removes the question of elected officials voting on their own salaries. Since taking office in 2015, her salary has gone from $65,000 to $68,000. She said she thinks it's a fair salary but she's also willing to consider Hook's proposal.
"It's handled terribly every single salary commission," she said.
Lee Sawyer, who is retiring as presiding commissioner at the end of December, said it's important to get more information on how Buchanan County compares with similar counties before moving forward on officeholder pay.
"I'd like to look at these counties," he said at the meeting, saying that the lack of a benchmark made it difficult to decide at this point.
The salary commission will meet again at 11 a.m. on Dec. 9. It has to decide on officeholder salaries by Dec. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.