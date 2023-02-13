Three years ago, the Buchanan County Commission’s decision to ban commercial wind turbines capped a less-than-harmonious 13-month progress.
But now county officials are beginning the first steps of exploring new regulations on another form of industrial-scale renewable energy. The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to discuss a potential ordinance for utility-scale solar farms.
“I was part of the process before and I realize it was very emotional in terms of not in my backyard,” said Al Purcell, chairman of the planning and zoning commission. “But it’s something that’s our responsibility. We can’t shirk our responsibility. We need to work on behalf of our constituents within the county.”
The county is considering rules for large-scale solar farms, not for the panels installed on individual homes and businesses. Brian O’Neal of Black & Veatch, a Kansas City-based engineering company, suggested an ordinance for solar farms that would generate around 50 megawatts of electricity. That would be enough to power about 50,000 homes.
Buchanan County does not have any rules that specifically regulate large solar farms, but officials contracted with Black & Veatch to draft a proposed ordinance. A final rule would be subject to public hearings and approval from the planning commission and the three-member county commission.
“I don’t think we’re in any rush,” O’Neal told the planning commission at the meeting.
Commission members asked Black & Veatch representatives for more information on the impact on farmland taken out of production, the potential for erosion and where all that electricity would go.
The biggest question might be whether anyone would be interested in building a utility-scale solar farm in Buchanan County.
“I don’t have an answer to that,” Purcell said. “It’s an important process for our county in terms of ensuring that we have rules and regulations and ensuring that we also protect the farmland that we have.”
Purcell said that no final decision has been made and county officials may look for examples from other counties as a guide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.