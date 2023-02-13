County Courthouse

The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission recently met for an informational meeting on a proposed ordinance to regulate large solar farms.

 Greg Kozol | News-Press NOW

Three years ago, the Buchanan County Commission’s decision to ban commercial wind turbines capped a less-than-harmonious 13-month progress.

But now county officials are beginning the first steps of exploring new regulations on another form of industrial-scale renewable energy. The Buchanan County Planning and Zoning Commission met last week to discuss a potential ordinance for utility-scale solar farms.

