Missouri also applies a 6% state sales tax on recreational marijuana.
Ron Hook, Buchanan County’s western district commissioner, said the passing of the tax is a good thing for the county.
“We’re glad it does pass. We feel like this tax is going to be put to good use,” Hook said.
While the funding from the new tax doesn’t have a primary objective, Hook said it will be put to good use going forward.
“We don’t know how much (money) it’s going to bring in. Still up in the air. We’re going to make sure that the money that we generate off this marijuana tax is put to good use,” Hook said. “We haven’t really decided the right direction of where the tax is going to go, but we think, more of an educational side of marijuana.”
The approval of the St. Joseph marijuana tax in April made a huge impact on the issue being added to Tuesday’s ballot.
“One of the reasons the county waited was to find out what the taste was of the individuals that were going to be voting,” Hook said. “We feel good about it and we’re glad that both the city and the county will gain some revenue off this. I hope we put it all to good use.”
Hook also discussed the low voter turnout for this election. While he noted the number was lower than in previous elections, he said it was very important that voters came to the polls on Tuesday.
“Any time that there’s a ballot issue, it’s very important for the people to be able to speak their mind, whether they’re for the item or against the item,” Hook said. “Local voting is very important and we’re very happy that people do take the time to get out and vote.”
