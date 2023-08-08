Vertical (copy)

Marijuana products in Vertical, a cannabis store, sit in a glass case. Buchanan County voters approved the 3% sales tax on marijuana on the Aug. 8 ballot.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County voters overwhelmingly approved a 3% sales tax for recreational marijuana on Tuesday.

Just over 82% of voters supported the sales tax at the polls.

