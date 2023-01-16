County GOP committee ousts anti-Trump member
The Buchanan County Republican Central Committee has agreed to remove one of its outspoken members from the group.

Members of the committee said Shawn Harper was ousted because he fundraised on behalf of the group without approval, didn't work well with others and had questionable behavior online. Harper said it was because he thinks the GOP should disassociate itself from Donald Trump.

