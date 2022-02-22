The Buchanan County election process began Tuesday, as candidates filed for nine open positions.
Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner, said he isn’t running for reelection after one term.
“My goal when I started was to come in and try to make a difference and try to make it a better place than what I found it,” Sawyer said. “I feel pretty good about the things that we've accomplished together, and I feel like we've got some good people with the county. We've done a lot of good things.”
Sawyer reached out to Al Purcell, a retired Xerox executive, to see if he would be interested in running for the empty seat. Purcell filed for the position Tuesday morning.
“I really want to build on the legacy and the foundation that Lee has built,” Purcell said.
“My lifetime experience has been like a boot camp for me to be able to do this work,” he continued. “I’m passionate about our community. I’m passionate about our people. I want to ensure that what I do is transparent. I want to make sure that there's trust.”
Buchanan County Associate Circuit Court Division 5 Judge Keith Marquart is also retiring. Chad Gaddie, the county attorney, filed for the open seat.
“I have been in Division 5 probably once a week for the last 22 years, so I'm fully versed in the types of cases that Division 5 handles and ready to take over day one,” Gaddie said.
His top priority is crime and he said will run a “no-nonsense courtroom” to address it.
“Crime is number one on everyone's mind,” Gaddie said. “Buchanan County needs a judge that reflects the belief of the community. People are tired of stolen cars, people are tired of individuals breaking into houses, shooting at people. That has to be taken seriously.”
The seven other positions up for election include associate circuit division 6 judge, county clerk, circuit court clerk, recorder of deeds, prosecuting attorney, county auditor and collector of revenue.
A total of nine people filed on the first day, with the process ending March 29. The primary election is Aug. 2, followed by the general election Nov. 8.
