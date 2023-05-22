Seen from a distance, the glass-paneled dome is a pristine white adornment that sits on top of the Buchanan County Courthouse.
The view from up close is another matter.
"You know from down on ground level, you look at the dome and say, 'Hey, what's wrong with that?' You're pretty far away," said Scott Nelson, the presiding commissioner for Buchanan County. "You get within 2 feet, it's awful looking."
Commissioners watched drone footage Monday that revealed years of damage to the 192 glass panes on the courthouse dome. Not that county officials needed any proof of the dome's current status after last week's downpour.
"When we had that rain just last week, we had a waterfall coming through the dome," Nelson said. "We had to fix up a system of catching it. Tarps and plastic barrels and things like that. So it hit us pretty hard."
A fix could be on the way. The commission has accepted Ambrozi Contracting's $1.2 million base bid for a roof replacement and dome repair project at the courthouse. The work, which could come to $2.1 million with additional issues that were identified after last week's deluge, will include the replacement of all of the glass panes and much of the metal framing on the dome.
"It's a pretty intensive project," said Fritz Ambrozi, the chief executive officer of Ambrozi Contracting. "You have to realize that this is the first time this has been done in 130 years, approximately the age of the building."
Nelson said county officials were prepared to replace the roof — a massive project in and of itself — but realized the dome was a bigger problem. Panes have been sealed with putty over the years, but it's not known if the glass has ever been replaced.
"If we're going to fix it, let's fix it right," Nelson said. "You've got to fix the dome. If you just fix the roof and patch the dome, what have you accomplished?"
Scaffolding could be going up in a matter of weeks. Ambrozi said he's looking forward to getting on the roof and making improvements that the county's citizens will notice for decades to come.
"It's an exciting project," he said. "It's very rare that you have the opportunity to do a project that will last another 80 to 100 years."
Ambrozi's $1.2 million base estimate was one of five the county received on the project. Others were One Rife Ventures ($992,000), OHM Restoration ($1.05 million) Seaman Schuske ($1.6 million) and Delta Innovative Services ($1.9 million).
