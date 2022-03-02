Lake Contrary of old, with its boathouse, amusement rides and fairgrounds, has dried up to a shallow body of water with few recreational opportunities.
Every year or so, the conversation about what to do with Lake Contrary comes up, but making it usable has gotten more complicated. Ron Hook, Buchanan County’s western district commissioner, said the price and restrictions to dredge a lake have only increased.
“When I started this gig as commissioner 13 years ago, dredging at that time was about $2 to $3 million per lake,” Hook said. “Now we’re up to about $4 to $5 million a lake and the restrictions have gotten more intense with the Corps of Engineers on where the silt can be deposited.”
This year, the county is considering dredging Lake Contrary and Sugar Lake in Lewis and Clark Village. Dredging makes a lake deeper by removing sediment and debris that naturally settles on the bottom, causing a lake to lose depth.
Right now, Hook said Lake Contrary is about 4 to 6 feet deep and even less than 2 feet in some spots, limiting recreational opportunities like using boats or even jet skis.
“People want to hold jet ski races,” Hook said. “There used to be a competition down there of skiing with boats. Fishermen want to use it. Duck hunters want to use it, but it’s just so dry right now that it’s difficult.”
With the cost to dredge just one lake, much less two, the county needs financial help from the state or federal government. Hook said he has talked to local representatives about possible matching funds or grants. Sugar Lake is likely more feasible to dredge, given its connection to a state park and the chance to receive state money.
However, there is concern with the water levels, especially at Lake Contrary. Both are oxbow lakes, which are formed when a wide meander of a river, in this case, the Missouri River, is cut off. But this means both lakes are tied to the river and its water levels.
“Whenever that water goes down in the river, the water in the lake is going to go down at Lake Contrary,” Hook said. “Again, if (the river) rises, then the lake and the water in the lake will rise.”
But if the county was able to dredge the lakes and keep the water levels high enough for recreation, Hook said they would become an asset to St. Joseph and Buchanan County.
“It’s nothing but a benefit to our community to have a recreational lake in a community this size, so that’s what we’re looking for,” Hook said.
