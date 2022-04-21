County commissioners are not only responsible for making decisions about appropriations of state funds on a local level, but they represent the county on a number of regional and state councils. That makes them bridge-builders.
One such bridge-builder for Buchanan County, Presiding Commissioner Lee Sawyer, is not seeking reelection after four years of service. He plans to retire and spend more time with family. Sawyer noted that the kind of bridge-building commissioners do is not just in the literal infrastructure sense of the word, even though commissioners help oversee county finances. In the words of Sawyer, commissioners also help “set the tone and set the culture in the county.”
Prior to his service as commissioner, Sawyer served as Chief Operating Officer of NPG Newspapers, as well as executive vice president for the BERKS Group, the group that owns NPG among other entities.
In regard to his business experience versus his experience as commissioner, Sawyer said, “It is different, but there are a lot of similarities.” This is especially true, he said, in regard to making sure the things are done properly.
Also, the kind of environment fostered by leaders is important both in business and in government.
“We try to do this by asking, ‘If a taxpayer were sitting at the table with us, how would they feel about the kind of stewardship we’re exercising with tax dollars?’” he said.
Key issues that brought Sawyer the most satisfaction in his role included the county’s passing of a tax bill that allowed officers and workers in the county sheriff’s office receive more pay and better benefits. He said this can help fill much-needed positions at the county level and keep the community safer. He also expressed excitement about the sizable infrastructure repairs that are still ongoing throughout the county.
These, he said, not only increase safety, but they also improve the overall appearance of communities throughout the county.
Among the biggest challenges for Sawyer, he said, has been making sure the city and the county work together effectively.
“I think we do some things well together ... but when it comes to collaboration with the city, I think there are more opportunities there, and I think more can be done,” he said.
Sawyer’s term ends at the end of 2022, and he said he hopes that the decisions he and the other commissioners have been part of have made a difference. He said he also hopes that newly-elected officials on the city and county levels can continue to work together to make St. Joseph and Buchanan County stronger.
