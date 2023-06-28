On a 90-degree day in June, the conversation in the Buchanan County Courthouse turned to a possible freeze.
The Legislature last month passed a bill that would eliminate the state income tax on Social Security benefits. Senate Bill 190 also contains provisions that would freeze the property taxes of eligible senior citizens, a measure of considerable popularity for those living on fixed incomes.
Some local officials, however, are a little squeamish as they await Gov. Mike Parson's decision on whether to sign SB 190 into law.
"In theory, we're talking about something that hasn't been signed yet or vetoed or whatever," said Scott Nelson, the presiding commissioner in Buchanan County. "This is still hypothetical, but it's not a bad thing to be prepared for your next step."
The next step would be for the county commission to decide whether to put a proposed property tax cap on a future ballot for voter consideration.
"We would have to, I think, talk to the other taxing entities and get their feel on it and make a decision through them," said Ron Hook, Buchanan County's western district commissioner. "It doesn't affect us that much."
A state analysis projects that Buchanan County would lose nearly $7,000 over five years if the property tax freeze took effect. The St. Joseph and Rolling Hills Library districts each would lose a similar amount.
The city could lose $107,000 and the St. Joseph School District would be out more than $600,000, negating some of the revenue gain from putting the Shoppes at North Village and Triumph Foods fully on the tax rolls.
"It's the smaller counties that would be really affected," Hook said. "It's your cities. It's your fire districts. Every little bit hurts them."
Hook and Nelson said the question of a property tax freeze forces a difficult balancing act for areas with growing elderly populations, like St. Joseph, but a need to fund schools and essential services.
"I know why they're doing it," Hook said. "When you live in a community, you still have to pay the proper taxes to keep a community vibrant."
