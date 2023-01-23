Buchanan County commissioners approved a 2023 budget that reflects an influx of federal funding and growth in retail sales on the local level.
The $94 million budget will provide a 3% cost-of-living raise for county employees as well as funding to support law enforcement, road-and-bridge repairs, capital improvements and the general operation of county offices. About $54 million is at the discretion of the county, the rest is federal funding and pass-through money for tourism, ambulance services and other outside entities.
Commissioners Scott Nelson and Ron Hook signed off on the budget at a meeting Monday in the Buchanan County Courthouse. Eastern District Commissioner Scott Burnham did not give his signature. He said he approved of all aspects except for a provision that allowed officeholders who were elected in 2022 to receive the same COLA increase.
The budget includes $24 million for the general fund, $12 million for the law enforcement sales tax fund, $7.9 million for capital improvements, $6 million combined for east and western district road and bridge repair and $4.4 million for levee repairs. It also reflects $13 million in federal funds.
"It indicates that the county is in a strong financial position," said Nelson, the presiding commissioner. "We saw where revenue from taxes were not down, which is a good thing, it means people are spending money in the county."
The budget was given preliminary approval 10 days ago so that members of the public could comment.
"I don't know if we had anybody come in and look at it," Nelson said.
For the general fund alone, 2022 revenue increased by 6.6%. The budget's 2023 revenue projection is based on a three-year average.
