The Buchanan County Courthouse is shown in a previous photo.

 File photo | News-Press NOW

Buchanan County commissioners approved a 2023 budget that reflects an influx of federal funding and growth in retail sales on the local level.

The $94 million budget will provide a 3% cost-of-living raise for county employees as well as funding to support law enforcement, road-and-bridge repairs, capital improvements and the general operation of county offices. About $54 million is at the discretion of the county, the rest is federal funding and pass-through money for tourism, ambulance services and other outside entities.

