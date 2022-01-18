Buchanan County Commissioners have approved an $85.6 million budget for the 2022 calendar year.
About $36 million of the budget is strictly pass-through money, meaning the county collects funds that have to be used for a specific purpose. For example, $6.5 million still needs to be paid to the Corps of Engineers for the river levee project.
“As soon as we make this $6.5 million payment to the Corps of Engineers, that will obviously lower the budget, because that's not money that we would ever touch or spend,” said Lee Sawyer, the presiding Buchanan County commissioner.
This means the county can use about $49.6 million at its own discretion, which is $9 million more than last year.
The reason for the increased budget is due to the recently passed law enforcement tax that goes into effect this year. An additional $3.4 million is expected to be generated that will go toward staffing and salary increases for the sheriff’s office.
“Sheriff's departments always get the highest budget, rightfully so,” said Ron Hook, the Western District Buchanan County commissioner. “They manage the jail. They have 110 employees, maybe needing 120 or more. A big focus of the money goes to the sheriff's department.”
The county also is anticipating increased revenues in the gaming fund and from other taxes. The casino took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic but is expected to bounce back, and Hook credits residents shopping locally for the rise in sales tax.
“We got to hand it to the citizens of Buchanan County that continue to buy local and do things local because it does help our economy and helps our tax base,” Hook said.
An injection of more than $8 million from the American Rescue Plan Act was another reason the budget ballooned this year. The county continues to work through the applications.
“We've made some good progress recently and our application process should be finished up soon,” Sawyer said. “Then we will start looking at reviewing applications and things after that time.”
This year’s revenue projections allow the county to include 3% salary increases for most offices to help raise employee salaries above $30,000. The county also adjusted its health savings accounts to keep benefit costs low.
“We're really going into 2022 in a very strong position from a budgetary standpoint,” Sawyer said. “Carrying over a little bit more money than what we discuss gives us a little bit of security and safety.”
