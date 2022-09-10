Since the St. Joseph City Council was sworn into office in April, the group has held nine closed public meetings, with eight in the last month.
A majority of these closed meetings have been about the city’s negotiations with the police and fire unions, while the others were about litigation or internal employee matters. According to Missouri statute 610.021, governmental bodies can close meetings for 25 different reasons, including litigation, real estate sales, employee matters and negotiations with employee groups. However, the statute never states a governmental body is ever required to close a meeting.
St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale said closed meetings are sometimes necessary to make progress on certain topics.
“There’s a need to be able to discuss certain issues,” Josendale said. “I have no problem with the public being involved or hearing what we talk about. There are certain issues, obviously, that you can’t talk about in public. When you’re dealing with a contractor or something like that you’ve got to be very careful.”
But not all closed meetings are public knowledge. As long as there isn’t a quorum (at least five council members) in attendance, meetings can happen without notice. This is why Josendale and City Councilman Randy Schultz were able to meet with City Manager Bryan Carter and representatives from the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, on a Sunday without public notice.
Other non-scheduled, closed meetings that didn’t involve a quorum of council members were used to discuss the future of Interstate 229 and the Mosaic Children’s Discovery Center.
“A lot of the problem that existed with 229 in the past was that everybody was talking and nobody was listening,” Josendale said. “When you take the personalities out of it and you sit down and say, ‘OK, what makes sense?’”
The city’s original proposal with the Mosaic Life Care Foundation was to allocate $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Children’s Discovery Center. But the new council that was sworn in in April changed the offer without a public meeting.
Instead of the entire $4 million going to the project, the Mosaic Life Care Foundation will receive $2.5 million, while the other $1.5 million will be used for infrastructure and revitalization along Felix Street between Fourth and Sixth streets, a move which took some citizens by surprise.
“My concern as a citizen is the lack of transparency in these types of moves,” said Stanley Harris, the facility director at the Power & Light building, which is located next to the proposed site for the Discovery Center, in an interview with News-Press NOW at the time of the funding change.
When asked why public work sessions weren’t scheduled to discuss the changes to the I-229 and Discovery Center projects, Josendale said the council didn’t have any questions.
“We’ll have a list of issues that may come up and then we’ll run it through and see whether or not the council members feel like we need to have a discussion about it,” Josendale said of the council’s process to schedule a public work session. “If we need to have a discussion about it and if there’s a question or questions from different council members, we’ll call a work session and we’ll bring in the parties that are necessary, and those are always open to the public.”
Holding closed meetings is a strategy that has moved the ball forward on some issues. In the council’s five months in office, it has made progress on the I-229 decision, which had stalled, finished allocating $19 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds, including the Children’s Discovery Center for Downtown and resulted in significant salary increases for the police department.
“It’s difficult because government puts you in a situation that you want to be fair to everybody and you want to be able to listen and hear what everybody has to say, but you can’t really all sit down and talk about it without everybody else’s input,” Josendale said.
The previous council had its fair share of closed meetings too. From April to September 2021, that group held six private meetings.
Josendale said the previous council worked differently than the current one.
“You have a lot of people in this council that are very passionate about what they do,” Josendale said. “They do their homework, they do a lot of reading, they do a lot of investigation on their own to try and find out as much information as possible.”
City Councilman Marty Novak, who served on both councils, also recognizes how the two differ.
“We’ve got a different mayor than we had before,” Novak said. “Both wonderful individuals, but they each have their own style and management style in doing things, and I can appreciate both of them because there’s a lot of different ways to get things done.
“When you step into a new council, because I’ve done this twice now, it’s kind of like a new pair of shoes, and you kind of got to get to know them and break them in and understand before it really seems to meld,” Novak said.
Building relationships, whether it’s amongst the council or with the citizens of St. Joseph, starts with communication, Novak said.
“Communication’s everything,” he said. “We’ve got to communicate with our constituency. I talk to people every day. It’s the same thing with council members, and we can learn from each other, you know?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.