Members of the St. Joseph City Council like the plan for a Riverfront RV park, but they are still uncertain about the developers’ finances.
Horn Reality and Helsel Enterprises bought 16 acres of property between Waterworks Road and the Missouri River in 2017. Their plan was to build a camping development to take advantage of St. Joseph’s underutilized Riverfront and capitalize on a $2 billion industry.
“Camping accounts for $2 billion worth of tourism dollars,” said Kelly Horn, one of the developers of the RV park. “That's a lot of money. Our Riverfront right now is currently the most underutilized natural resource that we have.”
Their plan now is to build a $5 million RV park with 77 spots, four pickleball courts and a 400-person event center.
But the developers need help. They have asked for $1.3 million of the city’s hotel and motel tax revenue — a fund that has to be used for Riverfront development. The money would go toward the private property’s infrastructure, like road rock, sewer system, an urban trail and asphalt parking areas.
The approval process stalled with the previous council during the pandemic but has slowly picked up steam. On Monday, the developers met with the new council for the third time this year and presented their feasibility study. But some councilmen remain wary of investing taxpayer money until the developers prove they have enough money to complete the project.
“We want to make certain we've got a valid feasibility study and we want to make certain that there's financial backing to carry the project in the future,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “It's something that we don't want to open and then close in seven years.”
Horn said they could provide those financial assurances through a bank letter in the coming weeks.
“As a real estate broker, we ask for people to be prequalified before they move forward as well, so that's completely understandable,” he said.
The developers are in a rush to move forward with the project because the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s new flood maps go into effect at the beginning of next year.
The new plans would put a portion of the property in a floodway as opposed to a floodplain. This is significant because in a floodplain, structures just have to be 2 feet above the flood tide, whereas in a floodway, developers have to prove a structure won’t raise water levels at all, which is nearly impossible.
If the project doesn’t start before the new flood maps go into effect, their entire plan will have to change to meet regulations. For example, the waterfront event center will have to be built out of the floodway and away from the river.
“Any place you go on vacation is in a floodplain — the Florida Keys, Mexico, anywhere,” Horn said. “They have elevated homes and elevated structures that they've engineered to be better prepared for it. They can't really flood-proof it, but they can flood-prepare for it.”
The council isn’t concerned about the RV park being in a location prone to flooding. In fact, the council said it is one of the more sensible developments in that area, pointing to the Remington Nature Center as a good example.
“In an area that floods, an RV park is something that can be easily cleaned up if it does flood,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “The event center, we're told, is going to be built at the proper height so it doesn't flood. An example of that is the Remington Nature Center down there. It's been built high enough where it hasn't been affected by the high waters of the flooding. Good management and prior planning will put them in a good position.”
If the developers can prove they have the money to finance the project, the council is ready to approve the RV park before the year ends.
“It’s something that we are definitely lacking in St Joseph — parking for RVs, camping, those kind of things,” Madison said. “I think it's an opportunity for St Joseph to offer an amenity to people who aren't from here, to generate more traffic into St Joseph.”
