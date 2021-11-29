The St. Joseph City Council voted 5-4 to not support keeping Interstate-229 as a commissioned interstate highway Monday.
Going into the meeting, seven councilmembers and the mayor co-sponsored the resolution. But a number of them flipped by the end.
I-229 is currently designated as a federal interstate highway, receiving 90% reimbursement from the federal government for projects. If decommissioned, the interstate would lose 10% of reimbursement funds.
The Missouri Department of Transportation doesn’t have an alternative route that keeps the road commissioned as an interstate highway, which means if the double-decker bridge comes down, it loses 10% of federal funds.
MoDOT sees the change as a benefit to St. Joseph, opening up the Riverfront and growing economic development. Some on the council disagree.
“If you’re going to try to get Downtown and have to follow traffic signs and stop lights, I just think they’re going to go through the Belt Highway,” City Councilman PJ Kovac said. “They’re going to take I-29 bypass I-229 to head north. They’re not going to bother with Downtown because they don’t want to bother with the traffic.”
But Patt Lilly, the president and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said the vote was premature and asked the council to let the process continue and wait until it had all the information.
This is when the council began to flip. While the majority of the council voted against the resolution to keep I-229 commissioned as an interstate highway, including Bill McMurray, Brian Myers, Brenda Blessing, Madison Davis and Russell Moore, most of them did it to wait for more information, not necessarily because they want the highway decommissioned.
The council will now schedule a work session in the coming weeks so MoDOT can show alternative routes.
“I don’t even think a work session is going to do any good,” Kovac said. “It’s been going on for seven years. MoDOT’s got their mind up. They’re gonna take the bridge down. Our resolution didn’t say take down the bridge, just keep the interface intact.”
Other news and notes:
New equipment
The council unanimously approved the purchase of five new mowers for the parks department for a total of $107,794.
MPO transportation planning
The council unanimously approved the execution of a $239,534 grant with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission for the Metropolitan Planning Organization transportation planning activities. The city will match the grant with $72,139.
Subdivision regulations
The council unanimously approved amending section of the city’s code of ordinances pertaining to subdivision regulations, making the process easier.
Asset management services
The council unanimously approved a $140,000 licensing agreement with Cartegraph Systems LLC to manage and track infrastructure assets and route citizen requests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.