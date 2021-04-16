The St. Joseph City Council will vote on whether to end the sewer backup reimbursement policy during its meeting Monday.
The policy was created when the city had problems with its combined sewer system. Residents were reimbursed for sewer backups caused by a city line.
The city allocated thousands of dollars from sewer rates for this policy, but after significant improvements to the sewer system and a decreasing number of claims, those funds could be used for other sewer-related projects.
“Instead of just saying I'm going to put $20,000 out every year for this and then I only use $2,000, that's tying that money up to where we could be going out and using that excess money and lining more sewer lines and solving more problems,” said Brady McKinley, the assistant director of public works.
Ending the policy was on the council’s agenda at its last meeting, but City Councilman Marty Novak asked to postpone the vote until the group could receive more information about previous reimbursements.
With the improvements to the sewer system, only 11 reimbursement claims totaling $43,160 have been filed in the last five years. City staff also determined that no other cities in Missouri have a similar policy.
“We're trying to get more normalized towards what other cities are doing,” McKinley said. “No other city that we found has a program like this. This was one of those programs that was created when we were having a multitude of problems with our sewers before we really started doing a lot of preventative maintenance like we have for the last 15 years.”
Many on the council said they will vote to end the policy, but City Councilman Brian Myers sees it as a good backup plan.
“I don't see any reason to end that policy,” Myers said. “I know it's not something that is being used, the funds aren’t being used like they were in the past, but for the handful of people that might need it, it's a good backup plan for the citizens to have.”
If the policy ends, the city still will cover any sewer backups that are due to problems with a city line. However, those costs will be covered by insurance before dipping into any sewer funds.
“It was a unique program that was developed at a time where the need was there,” said Interim City Manager Bryan Carter. “That need has waned with the improvements that have been made to the sewer system overall and it simply isn't used a great deal anymore."
"When it is used, the financial burden that it does place, although limited, does get placed on the sewer fund, so it would alleviate some of that burden and alleviate a little bit of expense from the sewer fund,” Carter said.
