City Councilman Madison Davis is sponsoring a resolution at the council’s next meeting Monday that would prohibit mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for city employees.
The resolution comes after President Joe Biden’s executive order that requires all employers with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated or require any unvaccinated workers to produce a negative test at least once a week.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has yet to determine the full extent of the law, including if the rule would apply to Missouri municipalities. But Davis wants to get ahead of any future decisions.
“It’s something we certainly need to have the discussion about, because whether it’s OSHA today, or some other rule in 20 days or 15 days, or however long down the pike, I just think we need to make certain that before any of those things would happen that the public has the right to know that that’s going to happen,” Davis said. “They have a right to know who’s going to support those sorts of things.”
According to the resolution, Madison wants the City Council to “state its position that the City of St. Joseph will not require mandatory employee COVID-19 vaccination or testing until such time that the law clearly requires such vaccination or testing.”
“I don’t think that we need to be requiring or mandating people to do one thing or another,” said Davis, who stated that he was fully vaccinated. “There’s a lot of discussion, both sides of that issue, whether it be about just vaccination or anything else medical wise, but I don’t think we need to be requiring people to do something this major.”
However, the Missouri Municipal League said the vaccine mandate is not expected to apply to Missouri municipalities, since most OSHA regulations only apply to private employers. But Davis said the resolution is still important to have that discussion and see what the public thinks.
“The main idea behind the resolution was just to make certain, with all the discussion regarding the vaccination and the mandates that are being set before us, that we want to have a public vote at the Council level, before anything like that would come down from city staff,” Davis said.
If OSHA does determine that the City of St. Joseph is part of the vaccine mandate, then the city will have to comply with federal law, according to Davis’ resolution, if the law “clearly requires such vaccination or testing to maintain compliance with employment regulations, to maintain the ability to receive federal funding or to protect against civil or criminal penalty.”
“The federal government — be as they may — they make those decisions,” Davis said. “We don’t always have that opportunity to do what we wish. But I think we need to make certain that our citizens know, as representatives, what we would like to do.”
Although the resolution might not have enough support from the council, Davis wants the citizens of St. Joseph to voice their opinions on the issue and know where their council members stand.
“Before the resolution was filed, what was instructed to me was that the majority of people would not vote for it, which is fine,” Davis said. “But whether you’re on the losing side or the winning side, I want to make sure I’m on the side that I believe is right and just.”
