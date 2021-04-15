The St. Joseph City Council will pick finalists for the open city manager position Monday, April 19, after search firm Baker Tilly narrowed down 56 applicants to 17.
The information on the semi-finalists hasn’t been disclosed, but many are from the Midwest, including two local candidates.
One of those St. Joseph candidates is interim city manager Bryan Carter. In a memo to city staff, Carter said he would be designating Amy Cohorst, the city’s human resources director, as interim city manager for meetings about the hiring process.
Carter has been interim city manager for about three months after previous city manager Gary Edwards unexpectedly resigned due to family issues. Carter declined an interview because he does “not want to interfere or do anything that could be interpreted as interfering” in the process.
“If we have internal candidates, I certainly think that can be beneficial,” said City Councilman Marty Novak. “We want to look at them and put them in a comparative level with everyone else. I think that’s really, really important. Someone who’s familiar with the organization already, certainly that could be a very good benefit.”
The candidates also are more diverse than the previous search, when only one woman applied for the position. This time, several women are among the 17 semi-finalists.
“I’m really encouraged by the number of candidates that we had, the responses,” Novak said. “I think there’s a bit of diversity in there with men and women as far as candidates, as well.”
There also are more quality candidates than the last time, officials said. Some credit this to increasing the salary range to $175,000 to $200,000.
“Since we bumped up the salary from the last time, we did get some good-quality people,” said City Councilman Gary Roach. “I haven’t looked at all of them yet, but the ones I’ve looked at so far looks pretty darn good.”
As the council begins to trim the list of 17 to a more manageable number, the members will look at past experiences and communication skills.
“I want someone who’s got experience either as an interim city manager or as a city manager in a municipality that is similar to St. Joseph in population size, in budget and in the challenges that we face in St. Joseph,” said City Councilman Brian Myers.
“Somebody who can lead effectively is very important, someone who can work within the organization and with all of the different entities that we have here,” Novak said.
After the council picks the finalists Monday, the members will conduct in-person interviews before making a final decision around the end of May.
“We’ve got some very good candidates, that’s truly important for our city,” Cohorst said. “I wish (the City Council) luck in narrowing it down because I think that’s going to be a little bit more difficult this time.”
