Council to hear from library board candidates

The city council appears ready to wade into the acrimonious debate on appointments to the St. Joseph Library Board.
The council scheduled a work session for 4 p.m. Tuesday to hear from 14 applicants for three library board positions. Library board appointments normally sail through the council with little controversy, but this time the issue got weighed down in what became a local version of the culture wars in other parts of the country.
"It's been a very heated issue," Mayor John Josendale said. "At this point in time a lot of people have made their voices very clear as to where they are."
The issue centered on the reappointment of Brian Kirk, a board member who is openly gay. Opponents, pointing to what they see as the library's permissive attitudes toward the trans community or drag queen story hours, attempted to keep Kirk off the board.
Kirk's supporters call him an exemplary board member and said failure to reappoint would amount to discrimination.
In the wake of the controversy, the city tried to adjust its appointment process in a way that would get more applicants to all positions, not just the library board.
On Tuesday, Josendale expects each applicant for the library board, including Kirk, to give a three-minute presentation and then take about five minutes of questions from council members.
Those council members then rank their top candidates, with Josendale planning to refer a final list of three to the council for full approval.
"There's been a lot of concerns, a lot of questions, a lot of issues raised by a lot of people, including other council members," Josendale said. "Instead of me making the decisions, I wanted to bring the different candidates in. I want to get input from the different council members."
Grace Calvary Chapel's pastor led the campaign against Kirk's appointment, but he hasn't been the only one to weigh in on the matter.
The Buchanan County Republican Central Committee sent a letter threatening to withhold support of any council member, including Josendale, who votes to put Kirk on the board and later seeks election as a Republican to a partisan office. Council seats are nonpartisan.
"I assure you that you all will be held accountable for each of your votes on every issue — but especially this one," Steven Greiert, chair of the committee, wrote in the letter.
