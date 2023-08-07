Council to hear from library board candidates
The city council appears ready to wade into the acrimonious debate on appointments to the St. Joseph Library Board.

The council scheduled a work session for 4 p.m. Tuesday to hear from 14 applicants for three library board positions. Library board appointments normally sail through the council with little controversy, but this time the issue got weighed down in what became a local version of the culture wars in other parts of the country.

