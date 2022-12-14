With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. But the St. Joseph City Council agreed to wait for now.
The city already receives general sales tax revenue -- about 3.3% -- from medical marijuana sales. That also will be the case for recreational marijuana once dispensaries are established and sales begin next year.
However, according to Missouri Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana and was approved by 53% of the state in November, municipalities can tax up to an additional 3% on marijuana sales.
During a work session Wednesday, council members agreed there were too many unknowns about the process and the potential revenue from a marijuana tax.
“We want to make sure we do it right,” said St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale. “You don't want to jump the gun. You don't want to put a burden on people until you know what all the facts are.”
According to the amendment, nonmedical marijuana purchases will have a 6% state sales tax. However, municipalities won’t see the millions of dollars in revenue from that state tax. Instead, it will go toward veteran organizations, the public defender system and measures to reduce drug addiction.
It’s unknown how much money the city would be missing out on with an additional tax for recreational marijuana. But City Manager Bryan Carter said an extra 3% tax on medical marijuana sales would bring in $133,000 to $155,000 a year.
The council also wants to wait on implementing any tax because of the public’s perception of such increases. Although a tax on marijuana sales would affect only those who purchase the drug, the word “tax” rarely sits well with residents.
If any marijuana tax is proposed, it will have to be voted on by St. Joseph citizens. The next possible election is in April, but the council is hesitant to move forward with that idea because the following election in August will ask voters to extend the Capital Improvement Program tax, which City Councilman Marty Novak said is vital for the community, bringing in about $5 million a year.
A marijuana tax on the April ballot would be a tax proposal in three straight elections, including the approval of the police tax in November, the mayor noted.
“As you look at the CIP tax, which is actually a renewal of a tax, you look at what the need is and what the requirements are of that,” Josendale said. “You don't want to sit there and just keep going back to the people saying, ‘Well, here's another tax.’”
For now, the council agreed to turn down a marijuana tax and its revenue and await more details from the state and see how other Missouri municipalities implement their versions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.