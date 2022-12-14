COUNCIL

St. Joseph Mayor John Josendale, left, and City Councilman Randy Schultz, right, discuss a local marijuana tax during a work session Wednesday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

With recreational marijuana now legal in Missouri, municipalities can tax local sales. But the St. Joseph City Council agreed to wait for now.

The city already receives general sales tax revenue -- about 3.3% -- from medical marijuana sales. That also will be the case for recreational marijuana once dispensaries are established and sales begin next year.

