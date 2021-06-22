The St. Joseph City Council voiced their support for the parks tax project list presented by the citizens committee during a work session Tuesday.
Over four meetings, the parks tax citizens committee was able to narrow down a list of more than $75 million worth of projects from the Parks, Recreation and Civic Facilities Department.
The committee settled on a list of projects that could receive the $50 to $60 million of revenue over 10 years from the proposed parks tax.
During the work session, the council looked over the list and asked some questions about particular projects, including Krug Park and the new East Side park. But each member voiced their support for the list and thanked the committee for their work.
“We've deferred a lot of maintenance over the years,” said Mayor Bill McMurray. “As the parks director said to me, ‘This is a game changer. This will make things so much better in the future.’”
Maintaining the parks was also mentioned during the meeting. The entire park system has suffered from deferred maintenance. A citizen, Jim Weidinger, was concerned these new projects and upgrades wouldn’t receive the necessary care. McMurray understands this potential problem.
“Whenever there's a capital improvement, you have to have, not only the capital improvement, but you also have to have a capital consumption reserve, if you want to get technical,” McMurray said. “Typically, municipalities don't do a great job at that.”
He said built in inflation for the potential parks projects and the extra supplemental list could lead to additional money to maintain the park system.
If the council votes to approve the project list at their next meeting Monday, the citizens committee will start an endorsement campaign to promote the tax.
“Over the next few days, we're going to speak internally and kind of decide which direction we want to go and how we want to do that,” said Chris Clark, the parks tax citizens committee chairman. “But really, it's going to kind of hinge on the council's final rubber stamp approval of the list.”
That list also has to be prioritized over the 10-year period, as $5 to $6 million will only be able to be used on projects each year. City staff and the citizens committee will likely take on this responsibility, but it can’t happen unless the tax is approved by voters on August 3.
Until then, the campaigning begins.
“The committee is going to be very vocal and very helpful,” McMurray said. “They can go out and say vote for this, so I'm sure they will. They put a lot of sweat equity into this thing, so they're ready to go out and sell it.”
