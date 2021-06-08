City staff presented three proposals for council redistricting during a work session Tuesday, but the council was split on which proposal they preferred.

The proposals were based on estimates from the American Community Survey, as the latest Census information was not available. Two options broke the city up in four quadrants, while the other one created districts around the core of Downtown.

The goal of the city is to make the population in each district as even as possible, but this is easier said than done. Staff are using census block group information but some of those blocks are both inside and outside city limits, creating complications.

“We have to just take the best numbers we have and make the fairest number of districts population wise,” said Mayor Bill McMurray. “That’s been my criterion all along. I said to the city manager, ‘Let’s even up the population as much as we can in the four districts.’”

The districts will decrease from five to four, creating four at-large members and four district members. City staff wants the districts approved by July, so those running for election next spring know their district boundaries.

Councilmembers Madison Davis and Marty Novak, along with McMurray, preferred the third proposal — the one with districts created around the core of Downtown. They said this proposal had the most equal population between each district.

“My initial thought was that we’d have four quadrants, a pretty close to being equal population,” McMurray said. “But then because we have all the different census tracts, and the population is not equally distributed across the city, that’s the reason we have to make some adjustments on this. The one that’s most equal is number three, so that’s why I support it.”

But councilmembers Kent O’Dell, Brenda Blessing and Russell Moore wanted the second proposal with defined quadrants. They liked how each district had simple boundaries.

This proposal was less equal with nearly a 4,000 person difference between two districts. But the councilmembers were more concerned that the third proposal split the North End and the South Side. McMurray sees this as a positive.

“Let’s have South Side pride, let’s have people in the North who are proud of the North,” McMurray said. “Let’s have everybody in the city in the neighborhoods they live in, be proud of those neighborhoods. That’s a positive, I think. That’s not a negative.”

There wasn’t consensus, because three members were absent from the meeting. City Manager Bryan Carter will contact the missing members to get their input. Whatever proposal is preferred the most will go before the council for a formal vote.