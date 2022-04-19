The Mosaic Life Care Foundation has drawn up plans for a $19 million capital project that would bring an interactive children’s discovery center museum to Downtown St. Joseph. The last step is receiving council-approved funding.
The project will include private and public funds. Buchanan County has already approved $4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the project, and the city is requesting more information and deciding if they will make the same decision.
“The city council has received quite a bit of information on it (the discovery center), but considering the size of the project and the fact it’s not an enumerated use within the American Rescue Plan Act, the city council requested additional information,” City Manager Bryan Carter said. “They wanted to have a business plan, a professional financial feasibility study and a long-term operating plan.”
Julie Gaddie, president of the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, said that a culmination of business partners, the city and the council is going to help reach the goal of creating the multifloor center that will include a rooftop river observation area.
“The discovery center is an opportunity for very young children — ages birth to 10 years old — and their families to come together in a learning environment with 15 to 18 core exhibits that are designed to get them to play to jump and to learn all at the same time,” Gaddie said.
Gaddie said in a previous city council work session that the location would either be at the U.S. Bank Building on Fourth and Jules streets or at the Plymouth Building, which Mosaic currently owns, at Sixth and Felix streets.
According to the most recent public records available for the Mosaic Life Care Foundation, in 2018 they had total revenue of around $3.3 million and total expenses of around $2.3 million while having around $27 million in total assets.
Gaddie said she is confident that the center will be sustainable, as the foundation has stored up to two years’ worth of operating expenses in reserves, and she is confident in local business partners.
“One of the most important works that we have done over the last three years is to work with these industry leaders across the country to ensure that we’ve put together a business plan that is completely self-sustaining,” Gaddie said.
Gaddie and her team have gone to other discovery centers across the region, and she is excited about the opportunities that a center in this area could bring.
“Our team has visited over 30 discovery centers across the country, from very small tiny towns to large metropolitan areas, and we can’t wait to bring what is going to work for St. Joe,” Gaddie said.
The Discovery Center of Springfield, Missouri, has experienced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic as they had to transition their interactive museum into daycare for the children of first responders during the lockdown. Executive Director Rob Blevins said they have to ensure that revenue outweighs costs and lean on corporate funds. He also said that dealing with the down times is worth it to provide the engagement with the children.
“I don’t think we have the luxury of not inspiring kids to want to continue to be lifelong learners. We don’t have the luxury of not preparing our workforces for the careers that they’re going to have,” Blevins said.
Lee Sawyer, presiding commissioner for Buchanan County, said all three of the commissioners approved $4 million in ARPA money, and they are standing by the decision.
“We really see it as an opportunity. I know it’s pretty big thinking for something like this, meaning it’s something that we don’t have ... but I think it’s something this community really deserves,” Sawyer said.
Carter said they should have the funding of the discovery center on the agenda sometime in July when the fiscal year starts.
