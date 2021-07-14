The St. Joseph City Council is reversing its decision on the new proposed council districts.
During their meeting Monday, the council voted 5-4 against Proposal 3, which kept a central downtown district and had three other districts branching off of that main “core.” With the failed proposal, a work session was scheduled for Wednesday to decide on next steps.
During the work session, most of the conversation focused on Proposals 2 and 3. Proposal 2 has the closest population distribution but is determined more on rooftop estimates. Proposal 3 has a larger population variance, but it is based on more accurate data from the American Community Survey, as the latest Census data is not yet available.
Some on the council, including Kent O’Dell, don’t like that Proposal 3 has two districts that run from the Missouri River to Riverside Road.
“You can’t have a district that runs from the river to Riverside, because obviously, the river is going to be the older portion of town,” O’Dell said. “It’s going to need a little more care.”
“The older parts of town need more attention and more TLC, so doing the quadrants, doing it in fours, like Plan 2 was, seems a lot fairer and a lot more equal to a lot of the other districts,” O’Dell said.
But those in favor of Proposal 3 want to keep that core of downtown and historic districts, which they said Proposal 2 doesn’t do. This is why Brenda Blessing flipped her vote.
Monday night she voted against Proposal 3, but after talking with her constituents, she agreed that downtown and historical areas shouldn’t be divided.
“We were splitting some groups up,” Blessing said. “It’s good to have one group of representation for the Downtown. The one that I voted for before was splitting it up.”
The four councilmen who voted against Proposal 3 — Gary Roach, PJ Kovac, Russell Moore and O’Dell — said that Proposal 2 still keeps downtown and much of historic areas intact. Blessing disagrees.
“It just went a little bit further,” Blessing said. “It really covered more within downtown and in the historical downtown, as well as our own historical areas.”
Proposal 3 for the new council districts will be on the July 26 agenda for first reading and will be voted on again during the August 9 council meeting.
During the work session, the council also discussed the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. Mayor Bill McMurray said the city will not be reinforcing the mask mandate but encourages residents to get vaccinated.
Dr. Gavin Turner, the chief medical officer at Mosaic Life Care and Debra Bradley, the St. Joseph health director, addressed the council and mentioned the 19.5% vaccination rate, the 53 hospitalizations and the 15% positivity rate.
The council wants more public service announcements from local medical experts to educate the public on vaccinations. They are also considering incentives for city employees to get vaccinated, like additional vacation days.
“I just wish that we could talk to more people to get vaccinated,” Blessing said. “That’s why I asked about what programs (the health department) are going to be doing.”
