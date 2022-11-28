“I requested a letter of credit from the bank to prove that they had the money to do it,” Councilman Michael Grimm said. “And now ... we’ve never received that letter of credit.”
After requesting the letter multiple times, the council set a deadline of 5:30 p.m. on Monday to present the letter or the deal was off.
“That’s where we stand right now. They didn’t produce the letter by 5:30,” Grimm said. “So we withdrew any financing from the hotel-motel tax.”
Grimm said that developing the Riverfront is still a goal, but the future is uncertain. He said that this ongoing problem moved the council to make a decision one way or the other.
“If we’re going to give $1.3 million, we want to make sure they have the money to complete the project,” Grimm said. “If we use that for infrastructure and the business never opens or it fails, we lose $1.3 million of taxpayer money. We want to make sure that wouldn’t happen.”
The withdrawal of the bill passed with a 6-2-0 vote.
Nine residents that live in the area made their voices heard in opposition of the bill.
Grimm voted against the bill in part because he thinks that rezoning residential property sets a bad precedent.
“Any time you try to move residential property to commercial and it’s in an established neighborhood, it lowers the property value of the residence,” Grimm said. “Also it really harms the quality of life because people can’t do what they bought their homes to do because it’s commercial property.”
Another reason that the bill was opposed was due to the difficulty of traffic near the neighborhood. Adding on the rezoning could lead to more issues.
“The traffic can be backed up all the way from 36 Highway to the Belt,” Grimm said. “If you’re trying to get in and out of that, it would be impossible, and we have enough accidents there.”
The bill was unanimously denied by the council 0-8-0.
Other news and notes:
An emergency ordinance passed 8-0 allowing the budget to be amended to transfer $10,500 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the general fund to be used for professional grant writing services for several city entities, including Mosaic Life Care and the Chamber of Commerce, which are looking to apply for various grants.
An emergency ordinance passed 8-0 allowing the St. Joseph Police Department to amend its budget to pay for damages to police vehicles and purchase a new police motorcycle.
