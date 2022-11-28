Mayor Josendale

Mayor John Josendale begins the city council meeting on Monday night.

 Riley Funk | News-Press NOW

Plans for a Riverfront RV park may be stalled after developers failed to produce financial assurances to the St. Joseph City Council by its Monday meeting.

Councilmembers decided to withdraw a bill to consider approval of a 2011 Transient Guest Tax Reimbursement Agreement between the city and the Eagle’s Way Riverfront Park.

