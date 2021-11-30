The St. Joseph City Council met Monday and Tuesday to discuss applications for the city’s remaining $13 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds.
During the two nights, the council heard from nine organizations asking for a total of more than $3.62 million. The meetings gave the council the opportunity to ask questions and ensure the money was going to be used appropriately.
“I hope we accept the hard work that the (citizens) committee did,” City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing said. “Let's don't start reinventing the wheel. They worked very hard. They put a lot of hours into it.”
The Monday meeting focused on organizations that met the eligible use of aiding nonprofit organizations. Sisters of Solace was recommended $20,000 by the citizens committee to mitigate financial hardship due to the inability to fundraise during the pandemic. The St. Joseph Historical Society asked for $25,000 to offset costs when the Robidoux Row Museum was closed. The St. Joseph Youth Alliance wanted $20,000 to purchase equipment to mitigate COVID-19 effects.
“I think (the applicants) fit right in well with the 2040 plan that we've put together — investing in our people, investing in our organizations,” City Councilman Madison Davis said.
Each application must be tied to the COVID-19 pandemic in some way. For example, Tuesday night, the council heard a request from Innovation Stockyards for $21,483 to replace and repair two computer systems that died from lack of use during the pandemic. The initial request was for more than $29,000 to replace additional computers, but the city determined those problems weren’t due to the pandemic.
The other Tuesday applicants included $600,000 for Family Guidance Center to purchase property for a crisis stabilization unit, $450,000 for Missouri Western State University’s Law Enforcement Academy for new training simulators, $220,000 for Pivotal Point to build a youth transitional housing program, $20,000 for the St. Kolbe-Puckett Center to buy new technology and add staff and $2.25 million for Hillyard Technical Center to build a new building.
According to Lisa Robertson, the city attorney, all the applicants meet the qualifications to receive the ARPA funds. City staff will now finalize contracts with these organizations, which the council will vote on in the coming months. Nothing will be finalized, though, without extensive checks and balances to ensure the organizations spend the money accordingly.
“There's going to be a lot of checking,” City Councilman Gary Roach said. “We're not just going to write these businesses checks. They're going to have to answer and show that they're being done.”
The process has been arduous for city staff and will continue to be as they reimburse organizations and keep track of how the money is spent. The city hired Baker Tilly, a consulting firm, to determine if the applicants met the ARPA requirements. City Manager Bryan Carter said the city will likely have to use the next round of money to hire a temporary position to help with the funds.
The city must earmark the money by 2024 and it must be spent by 2026. Once funding agreements are approved by the council, applicants will be reimbursed as they work on their projects.
“Now we're getting down to the nitty gritty of how it's going to be spent, sending contracts and so on,” Blessing said. “Come January, we'll start getting the money released. In probably February, March, you'll start seeing things happening.”
The ARPA funding agreements discussed this week could be voted on as soon as Dec. 13 at the next council meeting.
“The reason why we're having these (work sessions) is to get the questions answered tonight and not spend three hours at the council chamber on the night we're going to go over these,” Roach said.
