The St. Joseph City Council postponed its vote Monday on a resolution asking the council to state its position on mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations and testing for city employees.
The resolution was filed by City Councilman Madison Davis in response to President Joe Biden’s executive order to require employers with 100 or more employees to be fully vaccinated.
The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has yet to determine the full extent of the law, including if the rule would apply to Missouri municipalities, which isn’t expected to be the case, according to the Missouri Municipal League.
Because the regulations of the law are still up in the air, City Councilwoman Brenda Blessing asked for the resolution to be postponed until OSHA makes its decision. Most of the council agreed and voted 7-2 to postpone, with Marty Novak and Davis dissenting.
“Supposedly, they’re working on the law,” Blessing said. “We don’t know if it’s going to involve municipalities and so on, so I think the idea was just to wait until we have more information.”
Some on the council were confused by the resolution and questioned the point of it in the first place.
If OSHA determines municipalities are part of the federal law, any decision by the council becomes null and void, as federal law takes precedence.
Davis said he wanted the council to have a discussion and take a stand on the issue.
“I think it was a way of just making you make your stand, but I think some of us that are running for reelection, chances are we’re going to get asked that down the road, but it might have been starting early,” Blessing said.
Other notable news from the meeting:
Change of fines
The city council unanimously agreed to make changes to the costs that can be collected with fines assessed by the municipal court and for traffic violations. There were some inconsistencies between the city and recent changes to the state law. These bills bring the city code in line with the state authorized costs.
Bond issue
The council unanimously voted to authorize the issuance of a $9 million general obligation bond. This was the second partial issuance of the $20 million bonds voters passed in 2020 for the Bonds to Bridges program. There is $5 million remaining for the rest of the project.
Pioneer Lofts
The council unanimously agreed to support a tax credit application for new low-income housing that will be built at 502 Francis St.
