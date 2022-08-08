As popular as the River Bluff bike trails have been, the one downside is the uphill climb required to get to the top. But that could change.
If you have ever floated down a river, you usually take a vehicle to the start upstream. Same with skiing — there’s always a lift to take you back to the top after coming down one of the slopes. The River Bluff bike trails don’t have that luxury.
As exhilarating as it may be to ride down one of those new trails, just east of the St. Jo Frontier Casino, it’s likely just as exhausting to have to bike back up them.
“(Bikers) would pay a company however much they would charge to take them to the top of the bluff to ride downhill again,” said City Councilman Madison Davis. “It’s not a requirement. It doesn’t have to happen, but I know a large number of people that come up for some of those more downhill-oriented things, they appreciate that amenity.”
The city council tried addressing this with an ordinance when the trails first opened that allowed for private businesses to create a shuttle service. However, the city never received any takers. So to make it more appealing to private businesses, the council unanimously voted Monday to make some changes to that ordinance.
“There’s some things that may not be workable for people to operate a business fiscally responsible,” Davis said. “What can we do to make some of those things a little bit more easy for people to operate a business where they can make money and survive?”
The most significant change was requiring service Friday through Sunday between May 1 and Sept. 30, rather than every day of the week. Other changes included the length of the permit and the fee for the service, which would be $5 per rider.
Davis, an avid biker himself, said the trails have brought in people from all over the region, from Wichita to St. Louis, Omaha to Oklahoma.
“Places as far as St. Louis and Oklahoma coming to St. Joseph to experience something that’s been here in the woods for forever, but it’s never been able to be utilized at its full potential,” Davis said.
Right now bikers have to ride up the bluffs to come back down a trail, although some groups have created their own shuttle service using personal cars. Now, the city hopes a business capitalizes on the idea to increase use of the trail.
“It’s been an incredible response, both from citizens of St. Joseph and people from around the entire region coming up to St. Joseph and spending the day, spending a couple of days, a week and experiencing something that no one else around here can offer,” Davis said.
Other news and notes:
Painting Civic Arena
About $330,000 is needed to repaint Civic Arena. The city plans on using CIP funds from the city hall window project that has stalled. That project originally cost about $900,000 but has now ballooned to $2 million. The city will instead use some of the funds for the Civic Arena.
Gene Field bridge closure
The Gene Field Road bridge was supposed to close for construction Monday but has been delayed until the 22nd Street bridge opens, following its repairs as part of the Bonds to Bridges program. It’s expected to open in the coming days.
Firefighter memorial
The firefighter memorial will be unveiled Saturday at Fire Station 9 along Faraon Street.
Catfish tournament security
The council voted 7-1-1 to allocate $1,000 for security at the Catfish Chasers Fishing Tournament this year. City Councilman Jeff Schomburg abstained, while Marty Novak voted against, because he said the tournament should pay for its own security.
