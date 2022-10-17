The St. Joseph City Council officially approved the demolition and new development of the Downtown hotel at its meeting Monday.
HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city of St. Joseph agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The approved amendment to the agreement Monday confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure to build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.
“We’ve had several that didn’t make it down there,” said city councilman Mike Grimm. “I hope this one will be different. Certainly the Courtyard by Marriott is a big name and it’ll have a lot of draw from people that are just passing through St. Joe.”
The $20 million project will also have banquet space, a restaurant and a parking lot. The developer will use loans to immediately pay for the project but has asked the city for financial assistance through tax reimbursements.
The city has agreed to provide up to $3.5 million in tax reimbursements through the general sales and tourism taxes.
“There’s a lot of public private business that goes on, because if it benefits the city and it really does help us in returning tax money to the city, then it’s something we should be involved in,” Grimm said.
According to the agreement, reimbursement on the city sales tax will end when the total reimbursement reaches $2,000,000 or 20 years from the date of the opening of the proposed hotel, while reimbursement through tourism tax will end when the total reimbursement reaches $1,500,000, nine years from the date of the opening of the proposed hotel or when the tourism tax expires.
Given the track record of past hotels in the area, Grimm said there’s a clear risk. But the agreement does have some assurances. If the developer achieves more than 12% on their internal rate of return after ten years, the reimbursement amount will be reduced.
The agreement was also amended with a new start and end date due to delays. Physical work on the property can’t start later than May 31, and the project must be complete by the end of 2024.
“It’d mean more traffic, more people, more use of restaurants, more people shopping, certainly more people spending the night, so I think it would just be a plus for the whole city,” Grimm said.
Other news and notes:
Equipment purchases
The council unanimously approved equipment purchases, including a bulldozer ($824,288) and excavator ($300,355) for the landfill, and two chassis cab trucks ($134,732) for the parks department.
Bonds to Bridges
The council unanimously approved a $583,070 emergency purchase order for the replacement of the Pettis Road box culvert as part of the Bonds to Bridges program.
Mass Transit health insurance
The council unanimously approved $1.1 million of health insurance coverage for mass transit employees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.