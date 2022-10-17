MIKE GRIMM

City councilman Mike Grimm during the council meeting Monday.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph City Council officially approved the demolition and new development of the Downtown hotel at its meeting Monday.

HDDA St. Joseph LLC and the city of St. Joseph agreed to redevelop the Red Lion Hotel, which has sat vacant for years. The approved amendment to the agreement Monday confirms that the developer will tear down the existing structure to build a 150-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel.

