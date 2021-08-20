The St. Joseph City Council voted 5-4 to move forward with a new council district map Thursday during a work session.
During its meeting last week, the council agreed to postpone its decision on the new districts, since updated numbers from the Census Bureau were being released later in the week. That data was only half of what the city expected, though.
On Aug. 12, the Census Bureau came out with census tract data — essentially St. Joseph broke up into large sections. The data didn’t include smaller portion sizes, known as census blocks.
“That left us in the position of developing a proposal with larger puzzle pieces versus smaller puzzle pieces that give us more flexibility with the geographic size and shape,” City Manager Bryan Carter said.
This led to the two new proposals having more jagged district lines. Although the maps aren’t as clear cut as the older proposals, they use real numbers, not estimations.
Proposal 2 keeps the quadrant idea used in the earlier models.
“Northeast, Northwest, Southeast, Southwest be a lot easier to follow and represent a district, instead of having to fly from east to west all the way across,” City Councilman PJ Kovac said.
Proposal 3 has a slightly more equal population distribution with nearly every district running from the Missouri River to Riverside Road.
“Each council district member would be able to represent both the older side of St. Joseph all the way to the newer side,” City Councilman Marty Novak said. “It’s a lot broader cross section, and I think it’s a fair representation.”
The council voted 5-4 in favor of Proposal 3, with Councilmen Kovac, Russell Moore, Kent O’Dell and Gary Roach voting against.
“This looks like we’re slicing up the city in pies all the way from east to west, all the way across town,” Kovac said. “It makes no sense. It’s going to be a lot harder for people to understand their boundaries and their council districts.”
The city council still has to officially vote on Proposal 3 during its meeting Sept. 7.
