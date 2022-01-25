The St. Joseph City Council continues to work through American Rescue Plan Act contracts as it plans to allocate about $13 million to several organizations.
During a work session Monday, the council discussed more than $1.82 million in ARPA funding for six local agencies — the Bartlett Center, MidCity Excellence, Allied Arts Council, Innovation Stockyards, Community Action Partnership of Greater St. Joseph and the Joseph Company.
While allocating millions of dollars is a major responsibility, council members said they are excited about how the funds could help local organizations and in turn have a direct impact on the community.
For example, the council was glad to hear that both the Bartlett Center and MidCity Excellence plan to use their funds — $50,000 and $750,000, respectively — to expand their programs and aid more families, especially in the Midtown neighborhood.
“(The funds) pretty much means all of our kids are off the waiting list that have been waiting to get into the drumline, the dance, the tutoring, the enrichment programs,” said Kimberly Warren, the CEO and founder of MidCity Excellence. “It also means we can serve 150 young adults and parents and grandparents.”
Of the six agencies, the biggest contract is with CAP for $800,000. Whitney Lanning, the executive director of CAP, said the money will be used to build new transitional housing for those in need.
The initial idea was for a tiny home village, similar to one in Springfield, Missouri. However, Lanning identified a more urgent need for temporary housing. CAP is looking at using a location near Sixth and Olive streets to build three units with five rooms each. These units will be made out of shipping containers and will house 10 men and five women.
The Allied Arts Council’s contract would be $15,000 to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. Innovation Stockyards already was approved for about $21,000, but an additional $7,000 is needed for an extra equipment part.
All ARPA funds are paid through reimbursements. The city protected itself by including a clause in all contracts that would require organizations to pay back funds if they don’t use the money as stated.
But many on the council were concerned about allocating $200,000 to the Joseph Company, which said it would use the funds for “in-person training and events focusing on communication skills, delegation, listening and strategic planning.”
The organization is a designated fund in the Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri, meaning its finances and organizers are anonymous.
“I agree with the concepts,” said St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray. “Just giving a whole bunch of money to I don’t know who is the part that kind of spooks me a little bit.”
Other council members didn’t like the fact that the Joseph Company is new and was formed after the pandemic started.
“I've never heard of them until this thing started up,” said City Councilman Gary Roach. “I imagine they are a good company and they are wanting to get going. But there's a lot of others.”
The council will vote on these contracts at its next council meeting on Feb. 7.
“This is a lot of money we're talking about here, you know, $19 million in the first tranche, as they say,” McMurray said. “We want to be sure that you spend it in a way that will have a long-term impact in our community.”
