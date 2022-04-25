Missouri Western State University and the city of St. Joseph partner on a number of projects, which were presented to the city council during a work session meeting Monday.
The university has 4,200 full-time and part-time students and 505 total employees, which brings an economic impact to the city. It is also developing new programs and building a $10 million Convergent Technology Alliance Center.
“Our goal is to be a good partner with the city and the county,” said Chris Dunn, Missouri Western State University’s chief of staff. “The city, as you've heard tonight, is a good partner with us, helping us provide resources that we can turn around and put people in the community with the education and training they need to do those jobs.”
The partnership extends beyond economic impact into financial funding. Each year, the city provides funds to Innovation Stockyards, a science, technology and business incubator for entrepreneurs. For the upcoming fiscal year budget, Gary Clapp, the director, is asking for $20,000.
The city also gives $40,000 to the Center of Service, which connects students to real-world service within the community for school credit. A couple of weeks ago, about 100 students helped clean up a North End neighborhood. In 2021, the economic impact from the thousands of service hours Missouri Western students volunteered in the community totaled about $68,000.
“We got the right people working there to tie community resources and university resources and student manpower all together to do good in the community,” Dunn said.
The city also pays about $40,000 for the Missouri Western pool to be open to the public. Any revenue generated through those entry fees can bring down the city’s cost, though.
Thanks to the influx of COVID-19 relief funds, the city allocated about $478,000 to Missouri Western entities. Most of that amount — $450,000 — went to the Law Enforcement Academy. The remaining went to Innovation Stockyards for equipment.
During the meeting, Mayor John Josendale said he really wants this council to "embrace" Missouri Western and help it become a pivotal part of the community. But Dunn said this requires the city to be confident in the university, which he said it has taken steps to accomplish.
“The number one thing we've done recently is we have improved our practices, our financial practices,” Dunn said. “We've just got ourselves on solid footing so that we can ensure that we're there years into the future. It all starts there with just being around and being an employer, being a good community partner.”
