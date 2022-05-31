The city of St. Joseph hopes to double American Rescue Plan Act funds for neighborhood revitalization.
The St. Joseph City Council withdrew a bill Tuesday during its meeting that would have allocated $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act money to the Urban Homestead Program because city staff identified an opportunity to receive matching funds from the state.
“If we can get some matching funds from them, then that'll be more ARPA funds that we can spread throughout St. Joe,” said City Councilman Jeff Schomburg. “It's going to be a good thing. We're going to try to make a good program for everyone in St. Joe.”
The Urban Homestead Program would be run by a seven-member board which would include three city councilmen and four city staff members. It is a one-to-one match grant of up to $50,000 to assist residents in acquiring and improving the exterior of buildings in historic and older residential neighborhoods. All fund allocations would be through reimbursement.
However, there was some concern amongst the council.
Schomburg said he would like the ARPA funds to be used for low-income households that can’t afford a matching reimbursement.
“We're going to kind of try to see if we can do some other things that definitely will help out the low-income people, the elderly, that had some troubles through COVID and get them some stuff that can be done to their housing without having to pay upfront costs,” Schomburg said.
City Councilman Mike Grimm said he wants to ensure that the funds are spread throughout the city and aren’t spent in only one neighborhood.
“That's something that we're going to have to look at as a council to make sure it's equitable for the whole city,” Grimm said.
The council will have to decide how the program is designed before it allocates the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“These funds are to help people out and get them back on their feet,” Schomburg said. “That's what we need to do.”
Other news and notes:
Council public speaking
The city council voted 6-3 against decreasing the time citizens can speak at council meetings from five minutes to three. Mayor John Josendale and City Councilmen Andy Trout and Randy Schultz were the dissenting votes.
Tax abatements
The city council approved two tax abatements for Triumph Foods and Albaugh.
