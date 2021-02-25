St. Joseph was forced to move on to its fourth city manager in one year, when Gary Edwards unexpectedly resigned after two months on the job. Even though Edwards’ time with the city was short, officials still gathered important takeaways.
While his stint in St. Joseph was brief, Edwards still was able to offer insightful observations on city processes that could inform the next city manager and other officials.
He mentioned the city’s budgetary processes should be a strong priority. During his time as city manager, Edwards was working to address the whistleblower complaints regarding the city’s financial department.
“I was surprised that there is no overall comprehensive plan,” Edwards said. “That helps direct where the city's going … That needs to be corrected and steps are being taken to correct that.”
He also said the budgetary process should involve more city officials and the community.
“I think there can be a more systematic way to approach the budgetary process that involves the council, involves the community and still keeps a tight rein over the entire process,” Edwards said.
Like the budget process, economic development requires a more universal vision and organization.
“I did not get a feel for that, as far as the organized approach toward economic development," Edwards said. "Again, the skills are there, the people are there. It's a matter of becoming organized and understanding what the priorities are for economic development.”
Mayor Bill McMurray, Interim City Manager Bryan Carter and other councilmembers attested to Edwards’ work ethic and dedication to his job as city manager. Edwards returned those sentiments as he said the community is “lucky” to have this mayor, council and staff.
Despite what seems to be a good relationship between city staff and Edwards, he wasn’t the first choice for city manager among some of the councilmembers.
“Gary was the one candidate out of the four that all of us agreed would do a capable job,” said City Councilman Brian Myers. “Now there were two other candidates that some of us rated higher than Gary, but when we used our scoring system all the way across the board, Gary's numbers, for what we wanted, were higher than the rest of them. Was he everyone's top pick? Absolutely not. But he wasn't anyone's bottom choice either.”
However, some on the council weren’t thrilled with any of the final candidates, including Edwards. The city learned that to bring in more attractive candidates, it needed to increase the salary.
“There were several of us on council that were not enthusiastic about any of the people that we had the search firm narrowed down,” Myers said. “When we decided that we were going to stick with the same search firm, most of us agreed that if we bump the level of pay to where it's more competitive, that we're going to be getting better candidates.”
During a closed meeting to discuss Edwards’ resignation, the council voted 5-4 to increase the salary range to $175,000-$200,000.
Myers also said the search process could include more input from the community.
“I would like to see the community have an opportunity to interview and weigh in on the candidates that we narrow this down to,” Myers said. “We did have several committees that were formed under the order of the Mayor that had the opportunity to sit down and ask all four of the candidates their own set of questions, but I would like to see more people involved in the process.”
The city manager before Edwards, Bruce Woody, was with the city for more than nine years before he resigned. With a new hire in Edwards, the council realized how long it takes to be fully acquainted with the job.
“When you've got 1,000 employees, and you've got a town this size, and you've got the burden of all the projects and everything that's going on. Plus you got a City Council to wipe their noses and change your diapers. Two months is just about the time when you start getting into the groove,” said City Councilman Kent O’Dell.
Edwards echoes this statement and recommends giving the new city manager time to adjust. The family health issues on top of the steep learning curve made it clear to Edwards that he couldn’t continue in his role.
“I wanted to get somebody in there to start that process again because I wasn't going to finish it. I knew that,” Edwards said. “I want someone to get in there who can spend that time that it's going to take — six months to a year — for that learning curve.”
Now the city will be looking for its fifth city manager and hopes it can learn from Edwards’ short stint.
Read the second part of this story tomorrow that addresses what qualities the city is looking for in the next manager.