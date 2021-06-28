The city council meeting Monday lasted nearly three hours, but most of that time was dominated by a public hearing about a potential AT&T cell tower in a residential neighborhood.
Both AT&T representatives and more than 15 residents addressed the council about why a cell tower should or shouldn’t be built at the proposed site behind houses on Morton Lane in the east side of town.
AT&T representatives focused on its service. They said if the new tower isn’t approved, AT&T customers will see a decline in their coverage. While there are other nearby towers that could carry the extra load, AT&T said it would create slower speeds.
Home owners near the possible new site concentrated on the residential aspect. They said cell towers aren’t made for residential zones. They pointed to the nature and wildlife the neighborhood enjoys, which they believe could be ruined by the tower.
Multiple people also commented on how the new tower could decrease property values, as it doesn’t match the current aesthetics.
City Councilman Madison Davis harped on this issue. He asked the AT&T representatives multiple times if the tower is visually compatible with the area.
“One of the main things is just trying to determine when they were designing the tower — was it designed to be without any impact to the built environment without a major change in the skyline?” Davis said.
But these questions were calculated. At the end of the public hearing, the city council agreed on four findings of fact, based on city ordinance section 31-306(a)(4), that center around the aesthetics of the tower.
“I don't think that there's a way that you can design a 185-foot structure that would blend in with the environment as it's built currently,” Davis said.
The final decision by the council on the conditional use permit for the cell tower will take place at their next meeting July 12. Due to the number of opposition letters the city received, the permit needs a super majority to pass, meaning six of the nine councilmembers will need to approve the cell tower.
Other notable items that passed:
Parks tax projects
The council unanimously approved the project list that could receive revenue from the proposed parks sales tax.
Panhandling
The council unanimously agreed to repeal a section of its ordinance about begging or panhandling after a recent St. Louis County statute restricting begging was found unconstitutional by the State of Missouri.
Street repairs
The council unanimously voted to resurface asphalt streets for $51,062.75 and repair concrete streets on Brookwood Terrace from Leonard Road to Eastwood Drive for $224,032.
Highland Pedestrian Bridge
A $1.3 million contract was unanimously approved by council for the Highland Pedestrian Bridge that will connect Wyeth Hill to Sun Bridge State Park.
City comprehensive plan
The council unanimously approved $70,000 for a comprehensive plan for the city.
Missouri Theater restrooms
The council unanimously approved a $261,998 contract for Missouri Theater restroom CIP project.
Sanitary sewer rehab
The council unanimously approved $2.8 million for sanitary sewer rehabilitation.
Contract with Chamber
The council unanimously approved a $189,000 contract with the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for economic development services.
