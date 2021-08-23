During its meeting Monday, the St. Joseph City Council held a second public hearing about an AT&T cell tower in a residential neighborhood on the northeast side of town.
The council denied AT&T’s first attempt at constructing the cell tower behind houses on Morton Lane because it was not visually compatible with the environment.
AT&T resubmitted its application with three new proposals — a cell tower made to look like a fake tree, a flagpole and monopole cell tower — which it said addressed the visual concerns.
Tonight, during the meeting, the council agreed on five findings of facts. The vote on the cell tower Aug. 30, will be based on these findings of facts, which focused, again, on visual appearance.
The council unanimously agreed on all findings of facts, including that the cell tower does not reduce visual degradation, is not visually compatible or concealed, is inconsistent with regular uses in the area, doesn’t apply with the applicable law and the proposed designs don’t meet the city’s code of a disguised structure.
“AT&T, by law, was allowed to appeal our rejection,” City Councilman Brian Myers said. “Based on city staff's findings, we did not, as an elected body, see any reason to allow AT&T’s appeal to move forward.”
The city council will hold a special meeting Aug. 30 to vote a second time on whether to allow AT&T a conditional use permit to build the cell tower.
Other notable news from the meeting:
Police Retention Wages
The city council unanimously approved $311,647.97 for retention incentive wages for police department employees.
Proposed Tax Rates
The city council held a public hearing regarding proposed tax rates for the new fiscal year. It unanimously approved those tax rates, which total $1.2679 on a $100 valuation.
Unspent Health Department Funds
The city council unanimously agreed to roll over $268,230.89 in unspent funds from grants and contracts into the public health department budget.
Alcohol Sales
The city council unanimously voted to allow the sale of retailer packaged alcoholic beverages in containers for off-premise consumption.
Missouri Theater Roof
The city council unanimously approved a $169,700 contract for the Missouri Theater low roof replacement project.
Hangar Door
The city council unanimously agreed to install a new hangar door at the fixed base operator facility at Rosecrans Memorial Airport for $175,000.
MWSU Indoor Pool
The council voted 8-1 to execute a three-year contract with Missouri Western State University for the public use of the Thomas Eagleton indoor pool for a cost of no more than $40,000 in a single year. City Councilman Gary Roach was the lone dissenting vote.
