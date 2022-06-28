The Eagle’s Way Riverfront RV Park could be a catalyst for Riverfront growth, but the council is hesitant to invest taxpayer money.
The owners, Dave Helsel, Alison Horn and Kelly Horn, have already purchased and cleared the land along Waterworks Road by the Missouri River — a total of about $400,000 — for the 77 RV spots, four pickleball courts and a 400-person event center.
But now they're asking for $1.4 million of the city’s hotel and motel tax revenue — a fund that has to be used for Riverfront development. This money would go toward the private property’s infrastructure, like road rock, sewer system, an urban trail and asphalt parking areas, which concerns some of the councilmen.
“If you're going to use hotel, motel tax money for infrastructure, and the business doesn't work, it goes out of business, we can't get that money back,” said City Councilman Mike Grimm. “It will belong to the bank or whoever the lender was. We've lost taxpayers' money if we use it for infrastructure.”
To make sure the business is viable, the council asked the owners to conduct a feasibility study during a work session Monday.
“If we had a feasibility study from a third party, it would tell us whether an RV park out there would be feasible, how many spaces it could handle and what kind of cash flow it needs to work,” Grimm said.
Despite the council’s hesitancy, it realizes the need for an RV park in town. Marci Bennett, the executive director of the Visitors Bureau, also vocalized the need during the meeting by mentioning the 79% hotel occupancy rate.
“We don't have places for people to stay,” she said. “They would love to stay in an RV park.”
“That is what people have really wanted, especially post COVID,” Bennett said. “That's how they're traveling.”
But to move the project forward, it will take a compromise.
The owners plan on investing about $2.6 million for park amenities, like the check-in store, event center, e-bikes and pickleball courts. They have also agreed to raise the flood level to 2 feet — the required amount that is expected to go into effect in 2023.
The council mentioned splitting the infrastructure costs or requiring matching funds. No official decision has been made, as the council will wait for the feasibility study in the next 90 days.
“It's always been intended to be a public, private partnership,” said City Councilman Taylor Crouse. “That money from the hotel tax has to be spent on Riverfront. It can't be spent on public safety, on streets, bridges, parks.”
“I think it will be a catalyst for the entire master plan and future development on the river,” he said.
