The St. Joseph City Council met for the last time ahead of Tuesday’s municipal election and decided to withdraw from a consultant looking into the management of Civic Arena and the Missouri Theater.
The council previously looked into a consultantship to consider outside management of the Civic Arena and Missouri Theater. There was strong public opposition against this measure, and the council unanimously withdrew Monday after the city only received one consulting bid after expecting three to four proposals.
St. Joseph City Manager Bryan Carter said going forward, the city will do a preliminary evaluation for the one proposal they received and then bring the recommendation back to the council to determine whether or not they want to proceed with that recommendation in more detail by a selection group.
“If we do proceed through the selection process, at that point we may revisit the hiring of a consultant to help with those things that are unique to facility management and make sure we cover all the bases,” Carter said.
Carter said after the election, the council will go through an orientation process and one of the first things the new council will do is go through the city’s budget.
Other news and notes:
The council voted 6-3 to add electronic voting to meetings.
A school zone speed limit of 25 mph for Robidoux Middle School on US 59 Highway was unanimously passed.
The council voted 9-0 to allocate $131,292,84 of the American Rescue Plan Act Fund to the General Police Department Program, authorizing the purchase of public safety virtual server and infrastructure.
A resolution passed 8-1 to add four trucks from Don Brown Chevrolet to be used for the Sewer Maintenance Division for a total amount of $184,212.
A resolution was unanimously approved, designating an official name for the city’s new pedestrian bridge over Highland Avenue as the “Bob Simpson Bridge” at River Bluff Trails Park.
The council approved two bills regarding an agreement with the new owner of the former Red Lion hotel building Downtown. The bills would allow the developer to receive abatement of property taxes for its $21 million investment in the new hotel, as well as the city receiving money from a new tax once the hotel opens.
