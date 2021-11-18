The Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Missouri Department of Transportation met to provide an update on the I-229 double-decker bridge to the city council during a work session Thursday, but little information was given.
“The frustrating thing for me is we've just talked this thing to death for over three years,” St. Joseph Mayor Bill McMurray said. “I mean, let's do something. It's not the council's decision. I wish it were the council's decision.”
But it's in the hands of the MPO and MoDOT, which currently has five alternatives, including keeping the bridge and rehabbing it.
McMurray initially liked the idea of a parkway system but doesn’t believe it is financially viable. It appears that maintaining the bridge is the most popular option among people he has spoken to.
“The majority opinion that I'm hearing is to fix the bridge,” McMurray said.
Missouri State Rep. Dean Van Schoiack, R-Savannah, said keeping the bridge is a must for farmers — a profession Van Schoiack knew well before taking office. He said if the bridge is torn down, farmers may take their grain or livestock to other markets.
“They're moving grain all year long off their farm to the market, and if they have to stay on 29 instead of coming down through St. Joe (on I-229) to get to Bartlett, AGP and LifeLine, a lot of them said it’s not a whole lot further to go to Kansas City,” Van Schoiack said. “It pays more, it's worth the extra trip to do that.”
If that’s the case, St. Joseph could lose out on a lot of money.
“They wouldn't be buying gas here,” McMurray said. “They wouldn't be washing out their trucks here. They wouldn't be stopping here for lunch. We could lose all kinds of ancillary business and then the direct business as well.”
MoDOT said rehabbing the bridge would cost $50 million, which would last 15 to 20 years.
Although the city council has no say in the final decision, it wants to take a vote to offer its own recommendation to the MPO and MoDOT on what it would like to see done to the bridge. However, City Councilman Kent O’Dell said the council can’t take a vote if its constituents aren’t aware of the potential alternatives.
MoDOT said it is working on holding a public event to present the alternatives but hasn’t determined a date. Meanwhile, the MPO can’t give a recommendation without the final alternative from MoDOT.
Three and a half years after the initial conversation started about what to do with the double-decker bridge, wheels continue to spin.
