The St. Joseph City Council voted to establish an Urban Homestead Program to address blight throughout town.
The goal is to sell vacant or blighted properties to homesteaders, especially preservationists, who are committed to revitalizing a neighborhood. The process has checks and balances to ensure properties are sold to responsible individuals with experience in restoring properties.
“This is more like a low-interest rate loan, or a no-interest rate loan,” said City Councilman Russell Moore. “This isn't the exact same as turning over $2 million, that's not what's happening. It will be directed towards historic preservation and some homes that need some assistance.”
The program will be run by an Urban Homestead Agency Board made up of four city staff members in planning, community development and public safety, and three members from the city council or the planning commission. The ordinance said this is to ensure the city maintains control of the process.
About $2 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds have been allocated for neighborhood revitalization. However, at the time, the council was concerned how this money would specifically be used and who would be in charge of it. With the establishment of the Urban Homestead Program, the funds will now be distributed by the board to help homesteaders rehabilitate structures in the form of a grant.
“It's a big question mark on our list of ARPA funding, but I think it's supposed to provide funding to repair these properties or to fix up those that the owners can’t afford to fix up,” Moore said.
Other news and notes:
Opioid settlement money
The city council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding to receive $1.36 million of settlement money from the city’s opioid lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson and distributors.
River Bluff Bike Trail property
The city council unanimously approved the purchase of two properties, totaling about $96,000, to be used for the River Bluff Bike Trail project.
Bartlett Center ARPA funds
The city council unanimously voted to provide $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Bartlett Center to assist in losses and extra expenses associated with the pandemic.
Missouri Theater roof repair
The city council unanimously approved a $319,960 work order using parks sales tax revenue to repair the Missouri Theater roof.
