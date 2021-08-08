Members of the St. Joseph City Council have flip-flopped between new council districts, forcing another vote on the two proposed plans Monday. But the vote could be delayed again.
The districts are decreasing from five to four and another at-large council member will be added.
The proposed Plan 3 is favored among the council. It keeps a central “core” of Downtown with three other districts surrounding it. While it doesn’t have the most even population distribution, it uses more accurate data.
Mayor Bill McMurray and Councilmembers Marty Novak, Brian Myers, Brenda Blessing and Madison Davis support Plan 3.
“Plan 3 has more accurate data,” Myers said. “Plan 2 uses what they call rooftop estimates. That's just not the best way to get that number that we need to make the best plan.”
The proposed Plan 2 is four quadrants separating the northwest, northeast, southwest and southeast areas of town. It has a more equal population distribution, but those numbers rely on estimations from city staff.
Councilmembers Gary Roach, Kent O’Dell, PJ Kovac and Russell Moore support Plan 2.
“Just simpler lines, so everybody kind of knows where they're at, what district they’re at,” O’Dell said. “Kind of the same social, economical background.”
An argument for Plan 3 is that it maintains the historical neighborhoods in one district.
“It keeps the historic neighborhoods around Downtown all together, so they are represented by one council member,” Myers said.
O’Dell disagrees and said Plan 2 not only maintains historical neighborhoods but also separates different socio-economic areas.
“Plan 3 and Plan 2 are so far apart,” O’Dell said. “Plan 3 just ties a wealthier social aspect to a lower-income aspect, which also ties into problems of blight, homelessness, dilapidated buildings, worn-out streets, which you have virtually nothing out there on the east side.”
St. Joseph resident Tom Fanning is also concerned that Plan 3 lumps too large of an area together.
“Plan 3 is going to just divide,” Fanning said. “Instead of keeping the old and the new, it’s simply going to take two of the districts and it's going to put the old with the new.”
He also said that based on voter turnout, Plan 3 would create voter disparity in the districts that run from the Missouri River to Riverside Road.
In the election earlier this week, precinct 15 on the northeast side of town had more than 1,300 votes. Precincts 1 and 2, on the northwest side of town, had a total of 661 votes. In Plan 3, these precincts would be in the same district.
But McMurray said districts shouldn’t be created based on voter turnout.
“The criterion is census data, population count,” McMurray said. “Now if people don't get out and vote, that's on them. We're not going to gerrymander districts to account for a low voter turnout. That's totally improper.”
The reason the council is on a time crunch to decide the districts is that potential candidates for the mayoral and council election in April are supposed to pick up petitions on Aug. 21. However, many can’t begin that process and officially file their candidacy until they know which district they are in.
“I'm going to stick with (Plan) 3,” McMurray said. “I hope the rest of (the council) does because otherwise, we're going to run out of time filing for districts and for council, which starts here in September.”
The city created maps based on estimations and the American Community Survey because the 2020 Census data hadn’t been released due to delays during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the United States Census Bureau announced Thursday that the 2020 Census Redistricting Data will be available on Aug. 12.
Now, the council will have a tough decision Monday — vote on one of the proposed plans or postpone the vote again to create maps with the most accurate census data.
