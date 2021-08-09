The St. Joseph City Council voted 8-1 to postpone the decision on the new council districts, as more accurate data will be released by the Census Bureau this week.
Going into Monday’s meeting, the council was voting between two plans, which both used estimations. Due to the delay in gathering data during the COVID-19 pandemic, the census numbers weren’t expected to be released until the fall.
However, the Census Bureau announced last week that its redistricting data would be available Thursday. This led to a majority of the council agreeing to postpone the vote to redraw a map with more accurate data. Councilman Brian Myers was the lone dissenting vote.
“I just felt like it was important to be more accurate with our census tracts, and that’s going to play a part in the actual drawing of the lines,” said City Councilman Russell Moore. “It’s important to get it right the first time and not go by estimates.”
But this creates a delay for potential candidates in the April municipal elections. The earliest a new district map can be approved by council is Sept. 20 — one day before candidates can begin picking up petitions. This date is not set in stone, though, and can be pushed back. What can’t be adjusted is when candidates can file for the election, which is between Oct. 19 and Nov. 23.
Moore said he was a little concerned about how this council district postponement may affect the election process.
“If it has an adverse effect on any single candidate, it will have the same adverse effect on all the candidates,” Moore said. “Hopefully, that doesn’t happen, but at least when people sign up to run out of a district, they’ll know what their boundaries are.”
Other notes from the meeting:
American Rescue
Plan Act Funds
The council voted 6-3 to allocate $6.2 million of the $19.3 million American Rescue Plan Act funds to the water protection fund and the general fund. About $1.2 million will be used to make up revenue losses from the pandemic, and $5 million will help the city not raise sewer rates.
Park Bond Financing
City Manager Bryan Carter said the city is looking into using bonds to fund some of the park projects that were approved by the passing of the parks tax last week.
Bonds to Bridges
The council unanimously approved $9 million for general obligation bonds to pay for the Bonds to Bridges program.
Historic Building Demolition
About a month ago, the city council passed a law that would require a more stringent demolition review for buildings 100 years or older. Tonight the council unanimously approved to amend a section of that law that will allow citizens to appeal any demolition permits that were denied by staff.
Sewer Repairs
and Equipment
The council unanimously approved a $215,000 emergency sewer repair along Otoe Creek. The council also approved the $440,000 purchase of a vehicle for the sewer division.
Pump Station Work
The council unanimously approved about $980,000 of work at the Whitehead Pump station.
Eastowne Business Park
The council unanimously approved a $1.5 million contract for a mass grading project at the Eastowne Business Park.
QR Code Fitness System
The council unanimously accepted a $5,598 donation for a QR code fitness system along the urban hike and bike trail system.
Save Our Heritage Grant
The council unanimously approved about $53,000 for structural rehabilitation projects through the Save Our Heritage Grant.
Social Welfare Board
The council unanimously renewed its contract with the Social Welfare Board for about $540,000.
