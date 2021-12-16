The St. Joseph City Council District 1 race might give voters a sense of deja vu as it pits incumbent Madison Davis against former two-term city councilwoman Pat Jones in a repeat matchup from four years ago.
In the four years since losing the election, Jones, who spends her days watching her great-grandkids and ringing a bell for Salvation Army, said multiple people have come up to her at gas stations and grocery stores telling her to run again.
“After hearing all these people talk to me about, ‘Why don’t you try to run again? We need a change down there.’ I just want the people to realize this: There’s nine people on the city council, and one person can’t do much,” Jones said.
But millions of dollars can. While the first $19 million installment of American Rescue Plan Act funds is in the process of being distributed, Jones wants to oversee where the next round of money goes. Her campaign priority is infrastructure, especially sidewalks near schools, and she thinks the ARPA money can help.
“That’s one of the big things is sidewalks,” Jones said. “This has been talked about forever. It’s a big thing.”
She also mentioned changing the times of city council meetings and work sessions so they are more accessible for people who have to work late.
While Jones has eight years of experience on the city council, Davis touts the accomplishments from his first term, including the passage of the Bonds to Bridges program and the parks sales tax. Those ongoing items are also the reason why he is running again.
“Those are things that are long-haul efforts, not something that would get done in two years or three years,” Davis said. “So I’d like to see those things finished. If there’s things that still need to be done to be improved further, I’d like to continue that.”
Davis, who is a funeral director and assistant general manager at Meierhoffer Funeral Home, initially pulled a petition to run for council at large with the thought of moving. But he said it was hard to find a house, so he decided to stay where he was and run for District 1 again.
His top campaign priority is addressing crime and community appearance, which he said starts with education.
“I’d like to see more of a focus with coordinating the school district on that education piece, because all of these things, a lot of these community values that we’ve seen lost over time, they start in schools. They start in the home,” Davis said.
Both candidates said the North End represents family. Jones mentioned the long lineage of her family raised in the area. Davis’ idea is less literal, as he describes tight-knit groups throughout the area.
Jones said she will bring people together if elected to represent District 1 because there is only so much the council can do on its own.
“There’s so much that we can do in this city together,” Jones said. “People have to realize the council is all of us. Not one, all.”
Davis said he sees the big picture and can look long-term, touting the items he’s voted on in the last four years.
“If you want to see someone that’s going to continue to bring transformative changes to the city council, I’m the person to vote for,” Davis said. “If you want someone that’s going to continue to ask hard questions and drill down and try to find out what those issues are, I’m that person, and that’s what I’ve done.”
With only two candidates, the District 1 race will skip the primary and go straight to the general election on April 5.
