St. Joseph City Council members heard debate Monday night about partially banning a controversial practice known as “conversion therapy,” where a counselor or therapist tries to change a person’s sexual orientation.

The ordinance would only apply to licensed professionals and only when they perform conversion therapy on a minor.

Major medical organizations like the American Psychological Association, American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have all condemned the practice.

"I think they (the bill's detractors) kind of missed the ball because they got so concerned about a religious issue," Councilwoman Brenda Blessing said. "And it was not."

The proposed ordinance already passed the St. Joseph Human Rights Commission, but was delayed at a procedural hurdle during a city council meeting on Sept. 21.

At that time, Brian Myers, a councilman, and Blessing voted to advance the ordinance, while the rest of the council voted to delay the bill. Blessing is the ordinance’s sponsor.

Myers told News-Press NOW on Monday that he supports advancing the bill as written, as does Blessing.

Councilmen Russell Moore and PJ Kovac said they hadn’t yet decided how they’ll vote.

Mayor Bill McMurray couldn’t be reached for comment. Councilman Madison Davis also couldn’t be reached.

Kent O’Dell and Marty Novak, who are also council members, declined to comment. The body did not take a vote because the meeting Monday night was a work session.

At least 20 public speakers appeared at the session, with detractors focusing on first amendment and freedom of religion arguments. Proponents of the bill countered that the proposed ban wouldn’t apply to religious counseling when done by an unlicensed counselor.

Blessing also brushed off arguments that no speakers at Monday's meeting could point out a specific instance of conversion therapy occurring in St. Joseph.

"If we have to wait for things to happen in St. Joe we will never get things done," she said. "We have to get ahead of things."

Under the proposal, those who violate the ordinance could face up to a $500 fine.

McMurray cautioned those who attended the meeting several times that decorum had to be followed. The council chamber was packed, especially considering social distancing requirements, with the crowd at times breaking out in applause when those advocating for defeat of the bill spoke.

Moore reprimanded a speaker for using the term “reparative therapy,” and told the crowd that use of the word infers “something is wrong when it’s not.”

Several speakers pointed out that unlicensed people could still perform the practice, calling the proposed ordinance hypocritical.

A spokeswoman for the Human Rights Commission told the council that the city didn’t have the authority to ban the practice when performed by an unlicensed person.

Other Missouri cities, like Columbia, Kansas City and St. Louis have passed similar laws to the one proposed in St. Joseph.

Blessing told News-Press NOW that she didn't believe she had the votes to pass the ordinance as written, though she said an "up or down" vote would happen soon, potentially at Monday's city council meeting.