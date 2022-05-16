For the first time since being elected, the new council didn’t vote unanimously.
The ordinance that led to the voting divide was the creation of a “Communications and Community Engagement Department.” Currently, the staff works in the communications division under the city manager’s department.
However, the ordinance failed 4-4, with City Councilmen Taylor Crouse, Madison Davis, Mike Grimm and Marty Novak voting against (City Councilman Andy Trout was absent from the meeting).
The ordinance would have promoted Mary Robertson, the communications and public relations manager, to the director of the department — a move that would have included a $7,000 raise (Robertson currently makes about $87,000). Davis said he voted against the bill because the job should be posted publicly for others to apply. But Josendale, who voted for the bill, said Roberston is a great candidate.
“The position is needed, and we have an internal candidate that fits the position very well,” Josendale said. “Whether it's the compensation level or the requirements of the job, I think that we need to look at who is the best person for a job and make sure that we're putting the right people in the positions.”
The reason for upgrading the communications division to a department is because the responsibilities have increased, according to the ordinance’s text. This includes in-house video production, complex communication strategies and brand development.
“We have to communicate what we're doing and how we're doing it,” Josendale said. “One of the things we hear very often from the city and different people are, ‘Tell us what's going on.’ We're trying to make sure that happens. We're trying to give the tools to be able to do that better as an organization.”
Other news and notes:
Civic Arena donation
The council unanimously voted to accept a $375,000 donation from the George Bode Jr. Benevolent Trust and use $79,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy a new electronic scoreboard for Civic Arena.
Urban Homestead Program
The council unanimously voted to postpone a vote for the allocation of $1.9 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Urban Homestead Program to receive more information about the program during a work session May 31.
Ladies Union Benevolent Association
The council unanimously agreed to provide $50,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds to the Ladies Union Benevolent Association, the organization that runs the Noyes Home for Children.
Fire department aerial ladder truck
The council unanimously voted to buy a $1.48 million aerial ladder truck for the fire department.
City benefits
The council unanimously voted to accept new health, vision, dental, long-term disability and life insurance for city employees.
