The St. Joseph City Council unanimously denied AT&T’s second attempt to build a cell tower in a residential neighborhood.
AT&T was denied the first time back in July, but according to city ordinances, it was allowed to reapply within 30 days.
In the second application, AT&T said it addressed the council’s visual concerns by adding additional design options, including a cell tower disguised as a fake tree and one as a flag pole.
But the new designs couldn’t reverse the council.
“I just haven’t changed my opinion since day one,” City Councilman Gary Roach said. “I just think we need to take care of our citizens of St. Joe and stand behind them.”
Neighbors along Morton Lane, near the site of the proposed cell tower, have been fighting against AT&T for about six months. After the council’s second denial, many of them were relieved.
“We’re all happy, feel good about it,” said Jean Pawlowski, a resident in the neighborhood of the proposed cell tower. “We thank the City Council for saying no for a second time.”
