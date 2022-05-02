The St. Joseph City Council debuted a new voting system without a hitch during its Monday meeting.
The new system, CivicPlus, makes the meetings more electronic. For example, when members of the council vote on an ordinance, instead of verbally stating their stance on an item, they turn to their iPads.
“When the voting comes up, there's a screen that comes up that says, 'How do you vote?' Then you vote, you save it and then it shows on the screen just like it does yours," said Mayor John Josendale. "So we're in essence seeing the same screen here that you're seeing out in the audience.”
After each member votes, the final tally is put up on the screens in the chamber for the audience. The only snafu was how long the final votes were displayed on the screens.
This is because Mayor John Josendale has to follow what's on the screen. So the lengthy final vote tallies created about a one-minute silent pause each time it was displayed.
“I think it's going to be much smoother as we move on and people get accustomed to it," Josendale said. "It works really well.”
Besides the minor inefficiency, it was a smooth meeting.
“It's a different way of voting, but I think it will run much smoother as we go down," Josendale said. "All that information is in front of us. They, the audience, still gets to see the results. But I think it's streamlining, everything's going electronic in the future, so we're now in the electronic world for the council.”
Other news and notes:
East Hills Mall's bonds refinanced
The council unanimously approved the refinancing of Tax Increment Financing and Community Improvement District project with East Hills Mall.
Habitat for Humanity home
The council unanimously approved a $90,000 grant agreement with St. Joseph Habitat for Humanity to construct a single-family home at 609 East Highland Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.