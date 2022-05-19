The St. Joseph City Council finished its fourth and final meeting about the $214 million proposed budget for fiscal year 2023.
During the four work sessions, the council, with seven members new to the governmental budget process, learned how each fund works, the plans for employee pay increases and the budgets for individual departments, like public works, parks, police, fire and health.
“We're being fed with a fire hose, but we're here to listen,” said City Councilman Taylor Crouse. “These are very critical services that we heard about today — public safety, health department and parks. Communities are only as strong as those departments that I mentioned.”
One concern with the proposed budget is finding the funds to replenish the city’s vehicles and equipment. Many departments are using aging rolling stock, which only increases the cost of maintenance. City Manager Bryan Carter said he will propose using some of the next round of American Rescue Plan Act funds to address the situation.
Another concern are the staff vacancies throughout a number of departments. The police department continues to struggle to find officers with 23 vacancies. Divisions in the public works department are short 15-45% employees.
“Infrastructure, that's another very important reason why people move to a community and so it's something we have to do,” Crouse said.
“They are short in several departments,” he said. “I'm very confident that we'll find solutions for that.”
But this has also been a significant bright spot in the budget. This time last year, the staffing concern was much more dire. Besides the public works department and the majority of the police department, most full-time positions are filled.
The health department is nearly fully staffed. The communications division was down 10 employees earlier this year, which was considered critical. However, after the former council increased wages by more than 20%, the communication center is now fully staffed.
“We're adapting to where our needs are,” Crouse said. “If we've seen that there's something that we have to do to try to attract employees to certain departments, we've done that. What you heard with the health department is a great success. What you heard with the police department, the services division, is a great success.”
Other positives in the proposed budget include a steady increase of sales tax revenue, the rebound of the gaming fund and the addition of $11.2 million of parks sales tax. The budget as a whole is healthier than the previous year — an increase of $49 million — as the city comes out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council will vote to approve the proposed budget June 13.
“I'm confident that if there's any shortage in staff or if we have issues with rolling stock, like we have, we are coming up with solutions for that,” Crouse said. “We're thinking on the fly. I think we have some very capable directors. I'm looking forward to getting this budget squared away here very soon and seeing the implementations of it.”
